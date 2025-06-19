Google Mocks Apple's iOS 26 With Humorous Podcast Video, Samsung Joins Roast

Apple announced iOS 26, the newest version of its operating system, on June 9th as one of a slew of new announcements at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple also unveiled a new visual revamp, which they referred to as the "Liquid Glass" design.

The new look is also a part of changes to core apps and the entire platform, representing a major change in its aesthetics. However, it seems these new features and announcements by Apple have not impressed tech giants like Samsung and Google at all.

Google has posted a playful video mocking a bundle of new features arriving on iOS 26, some of which Android users—especially Pixel owners—have been enjoying for years. Entitled 'Best Phones Forever: Responding to MORE Rumors,' the video was uploaded to Google's YouTube account on June 17 and has since generated a heap of laughter online.

The animated video is a playful podcast-style exchange between an Apple iPhone and a Google Pixel. As they chat, the Pixel indirectly accuses iOS 26 of copying some of its older features, which it sarcastically refers to as "just some crazy coincidences" because "they're not out yet!" Features like live text translation, hold assist, and call screening—newly added in iOS 26—have been available on Pixel devices since at least 2018.

To add further insult to injury, the video winds down with iPhone asking anxiously, "Sooo... What are you working on for Pixel 10?" —a not-too-subtle reminder of Google's forthcoming launch, which has been speculated for August.

However, Google wasn't the only one to mock the Tim Cook-led smartphone maker. Samsung did it days ago, during Apple's WWDC25. Apple's toughest competitor poked fun at iOS 26 and macOS 26 with a series of snarky posts on X (formerly Twitter). One post read, "Customizable apps? Floating bars? That sleek glass UI? Looks... familiar." Another jab stated, "Apple brings Live Translation. For a fuller account, check the Galaxy S24 launch 16 months ago."

Samsung also flaunted its Galaxy AI improvements and subtly suggested that Apple's updates are more reactive than innovative. "AI is coming to your watch? Cute! Ours already knows you're too tired to care #GalaxyAI," the Android giant said, pulling no punches.

What was noteworthy about Apple's keynote wasn't just the dearth of any specific emphasis on AI; it was how the competition gleefully filled that silence. With Apple's focus on privacy and evolutionary innovation, competitors like Google and Samsung took the opportunity to remind users that they have been ahead on AI-powered features for some time.