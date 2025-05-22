Who Is John Stea? Military Technician Arrested for Making False Bomb Threat on Hawaiian Airlines at San Diego Airport

A Navy technician was arrested for reportedly making a false bomb threat during a Hawaiian Airlines flight, authorities said. Electronics Technician 1st Class John Stea, 35, allegedly told a flight attendant that the person seated next to him had a bomb just minutes before takeoff from San Diego International Airport on Tuesday morning, the San Diego Harbor Police said.

Authorities were alerted and quickly swarmed Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15 on the runway at 8:45 a.m. One man was removed from the plane in handcuffs, according to witnesses. However, it still remains unclear whether it was Stea or the person he had falsely accused of carrying a bomb inside the plane.

Creating a Panic Situation

All 293 passengers on board were evacuated from the aircraft and transported by bus to a secure location. The aircraft was cleared after law enforcement conducted a thorough search of the plane using bomb-sniffing dogs. Passengers reboarded, and the flight took off for Honolulu roughly five hours later, Hawaiian Airlines reported.

Officials later said that there is no danger to passengers at San Diego International Airport.

"Harbor Police reminds the public that maliciously reporting a false bomb threat is against the law and can result in fines and up to one year incarceration in county jail or state prison if convicted," the agency said.

"During pushback from the gate, a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft," said Melissa Villegas, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines. "As a precaution, the captain immediately taxied the Airbus A330 to a safe location on the airfield where it was met with local and federal law enforcement, and guests were safely deplaned."

"We appreciate their understanding during this situation and apologize for any concern this may have caused," said Villegas. "We are working to get all guests to Honolulu as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this event."

The response to the incident included the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Maritime Tactical SWAT team, the K-9 unit, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the San Diego Fire Department, all of whom were dispatched to the scene.

"The safety of the public and our personnel is of utmost importance to the Navy. We take all threats seriously and are cooperating fully with local and federal authorities," Lt. Mohammad N. Issa, deputy public affairs officer, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, said in a statement.