Who Is Joey Mannarino? US Political Analyst gets Death Threats After Viral Post Wrongly Identified Him as Brian Thompson's Murderer

An Australian political analyst has revealed he is facing death threats after a social media post falsely accused him of murdering Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. The viral post has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns over the dangers of misinformation online.

Joey Mannarino, whose image was falsely linked to the crime, shared his distress on X (formerly Twitter). The post in question paired his photo with that of the actual suspect, accompanied by the caption: "Possible match for the United Healthcare CEO assassin identified! Do you recognise this person?!"

Mannarino expressed alarm over the post's potential consequences, tweeting, "How is this allowed? This can get me killed." His tweet, highlighting the dangers of being misidentified, quickly garnered attention, amassing over 19.4 million views.

In response, some users clarified the error, stressing that Mannarino is not a suspect. A note appended to the original post clarified, "Incorrect claim. The picture on the right is Joey Mannarino, who is not a suspect." Despite this clarification, Mannarino shared the real-world fallout of the mistaken identity.

He posted a screenshot of a threatening message he received, writing, "Due to this post, I'm receiving death threats like this one below from @smoking539675 in my inbox. This is not normal nor is this something someone should deal with as it puts my family and myself at risk. Someone must be held to account."

Mannarino later shared another message, further highlighting the risks he faces. He also commented on the reach of the false claim, stating, "The tweet blaming me for killing the CEO has 13,000,000 views so far. About to write my own version of 'If I Did It...' like OJ did!"

Social Media Backlash

The incident has drawn widespread reactions from social media users, many expressing their outrage and support for Mannarino.

"This is dangerous and depraved," one user wrote. Another added, "He thinks just because his account is satire, he can do whatever he wants. This is in poor taste and could potentially be dangerous for you."

A third user commented, "This is how big problems start—false accusations can ruin lives." Others called the situation "unacceptable on every level."

UnitedHealthcare CEO's Tragic Death

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in Manhattan on December 4 in what police have described as a "brazen, targeted attack." The killing occurred during the company's annual investors meeting in New York.

Thompson, a prominent figure in the corporate world, was reportedly involved in an insider trading case earlier this year. The 50-year-old Minnesotan's death has prompted an ongoing manhunt for the gunman.

The tragic murder has sent shockwaves through the business community, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

This incident underscores the perils of misinformation in the digital age, with Mannarino's ordeal serving as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of online falsehoods.