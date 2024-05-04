Who Is Jim Donovan? Donald Trump's Glamorous Former Aide Hope Hicks Set to Marry Goldman Sachs Boss This Summer

Hope Hicks, Donald Trump's glamorous former aide turned communications executive, is soon to acquire a new title: that of Mrs, according to reports. The lucky man is none other than Goldman Sachs executive Jim Donovan, 57, whose secret relationship with 35-year-old Hicks was revealed by DailyMail.com in 2020.

Sources told the outlet that the couple, who began their relationship in the summer of 2019, got engaged several months ago during a hike in Italy. Hicks and Donovan marked their upcoming marriage with a grand celebration among friends and family at Coco's at Colette, the private members club located within the iconic GM building on Fifth Avenue, according to Page Six.

Set to Get Hitched after Years of Romance

Friends later organized a dinner for the happy couple at Casa Cruz, another upscale restaurant and club, sources said. Donovan, who is the vice chairman of Goldman Sachs, has four children from his previous marriage.

However, this will be Hicks' first marriage.

In addition to his professional roles, Donovan is an instructor at the University of Virginia, where he has taught classes on corporate strategy and leadership for over 15 years. His online speeches have garnered over 6 million views.

According to his bio, Donovan joined Goldman Sachs in 1993, was made a partner in 2000, and served on the board of the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund from 2002 to 2006. He holds degrees from MIT and Harvard Law School.

Much like his fiancée, he also maintains close ties with the Trump administration.

He served as a member of the former president's Intelligence Advisory Board.

Since leaving the White House, Hicks has been building her own corporate consulting firm, splitting her time between clients in New York and Washington, D.C.

Marriage in Summer

Trump's former press secretary and White House communications director had a lengthy session on the witness stand yesterday as she provided testimony in Trump's hush-money trial.

Despite earlier reports indicating that Hicks and Donovan would marry this summer, sources reveal that the couple currently has no immediate plans to wed.

Their busy schedules, which involve work commitments, family obligations, and courtroom appearances, are keeping them occupied for the time being.

Hicks has already been mentioned during testimony, with former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker telling the jury that he knows her, having met her while she was working for Ivanka Trump and handling public relations for Star magazine.

She then went on to work for Trump as his campaign communications director and later as a White House aide before departing to join Fox News in Los Angeles.

The relocation to the West Coast followed a tumultuous period in Hicks' personal life, which included a rumored affair with Trump's initial campaign manager, a married father-of-four at the time, Corey Lewandowski, 50.

Though Hicks and Lewandowski never publicly acknowledged a relationship, they are believed to have had an on-again, off-again fling during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to author Michael Wolff, Hicks once offered to help Lewandowski after his departure from the Trump campaign, prompting the President to remark, "Why? You've already done enough for him. You're the best piece of tail he'll ever have."

In May 2016, the two were reportedly involved in a heated argument on Park Avenue in New York, although a source later claimed it stemmed from a "campaign-related disagreement."

After Lewandowski, Hicks got romantically involved with another Trump staffer, former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, now 46.