Jessica Krug, a professor of African and Latin American studies at George Washington University, has revealed that she has been lying about her identity for years by claiming to be a woman of black origin. Terming herself as a 'Culture Leech, Krug, who has published articles related to Africa and Latin America, revealed herself to be a white woman.

Krug, who called herself a coward for hiding her true identity, said that she had thought about ending these lies many times over many years, but her cowardice was always more powerful than her ethics.

Krug Says Her Mental Health is To Be Blamed For Her Deceit

Krug, who completed her Ph.D from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has written extensively for Essence Magazine, most recently on August 27 for a piece titled "On Puerto Rico, Blackness, And Being When Nations Aren't Enough."

The professor opened up about being White in an article, titled 'The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies', published on Medium. "To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness," she wrote in the article.

Blaming her mental health for portraying as a black woman, Krug said that she has been battling some unaddressed mental health demons for her entire life, both as an adult and child.

"Mental health issues likely explain why I assumed a false identity initially, as a youth, and why I continued and developed it for so long; the mental health professionals from whom I have been so belatedly seeking help assure me that this is a common response to some of the severe trauma that marked my early childhood and teen years," she added.

Krug Abused White People For Supporting Cops During BLM Protests

Accepting that she had no right to claim these identities, Krug said: "Doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures."

Speaking to CNN, Crystal Nosal, a spokesperson for George Washington University, said that while the University is aware about the issue, it refuses to comment on personnel matters.

Krug, an ardent supporter of Black Lives Matter campaign, once went on an abusive rant during a City Council hearing against the New Yorkers who supported the police following George Floyd's death.

Krug, who presented herself as 'Jess La Bombera', in a video address said that city officials "sold" her "barrio" of East Harlem to real estate interests before railing against lawmakers for not being tough enough on the NYPD, reported New York Post.

"You posin' like you opposin' them for your soundbites, for your social media, for your reelection campaigns. Get the f— outta here, you've been supporting the cops in the pandemic," she had said. Krug even abused the white New Yorkers who had lined up for hours to testify in favor of the cops for their role in the initial days of BLM protests and unrest that started after Floyd's death, reported the outlet.