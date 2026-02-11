Who is Jesse Strang? Tumbler Ridge Shooter Identified as Biological Male Who Started Identifying as a Girl in 2023

The individual alleged to be responsible for the deadly attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Strang.

As reported by Juno News, Strang's uncle, Russell G. Strang confirmed that his nephew was transgender and responsible for the shooting that left 10 people dead on Tuesday afternoon. Among the deceased was the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While six people were found dead inside the high school in the area, two other people were found dead at a residence are also believed to be connected with the shooting incident.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing, and formal confirmation of identity will be made through official channels once all verification processes are complete. Police have also not released detailed information about motive or the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Media reports indicate that a public YouTube account believed to be associated with Jesse Strang displayed the transgender flag and used "she/her" pronouns. These details have circulated widely on social media platforms in the hours following the identification.

According to Reduxx, Strang was born a biological male and reportedly started identifying as a girl around 2023. He was reportedly raised in a family that valued hunting, and began learning how to shoot rifles when he was just a child. Many guns were kept in the family's residence. It is not yet known if he had access to those weapons.

In Facebook posts in the past, Strang's mother, Jennifer Strang indicated that the shooter struggled with behavioral issues, including violent tendencies, from a very young age.