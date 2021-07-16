Who is Jerome Chene? Michigan Father Arrested for Exchanging Nude Photos of 7-Year-Old Daughter for Sex with Predator's GF

A Michigan man was arrested for allegedly distributing nude photos of his 7-year-old daughter and traded them to have sex with a sexual predator's girlfriend.

Jerome Chene, 28, of Washington Township, was arrested earlier this month for taking sexually explicit photos of his young daughter and then sending them to Daniel Flowers, 36, as payment to have sex with Flowers' partner Michelle Irwin, 31, according to police.

Search Revealed Flowers' Backpack Contained Candy to Lure Children

The alleged crimes came to light following a Genesee Human Oppressive Strike Team (GHOST) Investigation to target human trafficking in Genesee County. The probe started earlier this month after a nurse told authorities that she suspected one of her patients, a 21-year-old woman with special needs, was being exploited by Flowers and Irwin.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and found the 21-year-old was living with Flowers and Irwin. The 21-year-old moved in after she met Flowers and Irwin on Meet Me, a dating app that allows you to meet people nearby.

During the search of the apartment, police found a backpack stuffed with provocative and disturbing items, including a bag of Sour Patch Kids candy, which raised concerns as predators often use candies, coloring books, and toys in an attempt to lure in young children, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Officers Found 'Explicit' Photos of the 7-Year-Old Sent by Chene to Flowers

Photos of the same candy found in Flowers' backpack were sent to Chene's phone, connecting Chene and Irwin. Officers then discovered Chene has been sending the graphic photos of his daughter to Flowers and in exchange for the photos, Chene would have sex with Irwin. Chene was arrested on July 5 when he travelled about an hour to arrive at Flowers and Irwin's apartment to engage in sexual acts with Irwin.

He was charged and arraigned on single felony counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, distribution and promotion of child sexually abusive material, possession of child sexually abusive material and child accosting for immoral purposes, as reported by MLive.com. He has previously served time in prison for numerous sexual assault offences, according to public police records.

Flowers and Irwin have been charged and arraigned on five felony counts including child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, distributing and promoting child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material and child accosting for immoral purposes, per court records.