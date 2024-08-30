Who Is Jennifer Pamplona? 'Surgery Addict' Influencer Who Spent $1M to Look Like Kim K Reveals Butt Lift Filler Caused Infertility and Chronic Pain

An influencer is urging women to avoid a popular butt filler, saying it has left her infertile and in constant pain. Jennifer Pamplona, who has spent over $1 million on surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian, is warning others about the dangers of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The self-proclaimed "surgery addict" told Need To Know that the cosmetic filler has caused her severe complications, affecting her dreams of becoming a mother.

"I always dreamed of being a mother," the Brazilian influencer shared. "Unfortunately, I now find myself unable to fulfill this dream due to the complications caused by PMMA." While her infertility isn't directly linked to PMMA, experts believe her adverse reaction may be due to improper application or a negative response to the material.

Pamplona said her nightmare began a decade ago during a bioplasty procedure. The PMMA spread from her rear to her pelvic area, affecting her reproductive organs. Her surgeon, Dr. Carlos Rios, described the situation as a "matter of life or death."

"The symptoms she exhibited were a direct consequence of this procedure," Dr. Rios explained. "She was hanging by a thread." Pamplona has since been dealing with intense pain and the emotional toll of losing the chance to be a biological mother.

"The suffering is immense, and the pain of not being able to create life is something I never imagined facing," she said. However, there's been some improvement in her condition. "With meditation, proper diet, supplementation, and medication, things have been looking up," Dr. Rios noted.

Pamplona's journey with plastic surgery began at 17. She has undergone more than 30 procedures on her body and face. She decided to stop after being diagnosed with body dysmorphia in 2022. Despite her efforts to halt further surgeries, she may undergo one more reconstructive procedure in hopes of reversing some of the damage.

Now, she is facing immense suffering and learning to cope with her complications. "My limitations are severe, and I don't know what the future holds," Pamplona said, reflecting on her uncertain future. She believes that focusing on emotional health could reduce the frequency of cosmetic procedures. "I like to say that if everyone paid attention to their emotional health, procedures would be less frequent," she declared.

Pamplona's story serves as a cautionary tale for those considering similar cosmetic enhancements. She urges women to be fully aware of the risks involved and to prioritize their well-being over appearance.