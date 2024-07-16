Who Is Jenna Howell? FBI Staffer Faces Backlash for Expressing Her Disappointment Trump Wasn't Killed

A staffer from the FBI has been accused of posting a disturbing message where she expressed regret that Donald Trump was not assassinated in an attempt on Saturday. Jenna Howell, reportedly employed in the FBI's research identity department, shared an image showing the grim reaper attempting to grab a Trump doll from a claw machine, The Federalist reported.

Thomas Matthew Crooks grazed Trump in the ear, killed a volunteer firefighter in the audience, and seriously injured two others. CNN's bombshell report comes as the Secret Service faces increasing scrutiny over how the 20-year-old managed to get within just 130 yards of where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

In Bad Taste

Howell captioned the image: "Awww so close." Tagging a friend, she added : "The memes... the memes are gold."

The FBI employee also shared a meme that seemed to criticize those who were condemning political violence. The meme read: "Y'all gun-toting, 2nd Amendment-loving hillbillies better just sit down and stay quiet unless you're gonna change your mind on gun control."

Chris Toompas, a former FBI analyst, told The Federalist that he worked alongside Howell at the agency, where she was previously involved in the NICS Firearms Background Check Unit.

Howell seems to have removed her social media accounts.

Howell isn't the only one facing backlash for posting such memes and comments.

Following the assassination attempt on Trump, Jack Black faced criticism for a perceived lack of taste after his bandmate made a joke about the shooting during a performance.

Black presented a birthday cake to bandmate Kyle Gass and asked him to make a wish, during a Tenacious D concert in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

Gass, 64, responded with a quip: "Don't miss Trump next time."

Investigation Still On

On Monday, investigators were actively searching for any leads regarding what motivated Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, to carry out the alarming attack.

The FBI said they were looking into the incident as a possible case of domestic terrorism. However, the lack of a distinct ideological motive from the man shot and killed by the Secret Service has fueled conspiracy theories.

The FBI stated it believes Crooks acted independently and had bomb-making materials in his vehicle at the rally.

Investigators have not found any threatening remarks on his social media profiles or clear ideological stances that could clarify his reasons for targeting Trump.

Trump wrote on social media that he sustained a gunshot wound to the upper section of his right ear during the shooting.

Despite the incident, advisers reported that he was in high spirits as he prepared to arrive in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention.

Two spectators suffered critical injuries, while Corey Comperatore, a former local fire chief, tragically lost his life.

Pennsylvania's governor hailed Comperatore, aged 50, as a hero for shielding his family by diving to protect them.