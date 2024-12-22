Who is Jeffrey Maddrey? NYPD's Top Cop Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations as Eric Adams Calls Claims "Alarming"

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has stepped down abruptly following serious accusations of sexual misconduct. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch accepted his immediate resignation, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

"The NYPD takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation," the spokesperson stated.

Maddrey, who had served as the department's highest-ranking uniformed officer since 2022, faced claims of trading sexual favors for overtime benefits. Mayor Eric Adams described the allegations as "extremely concerning and alarming."

"The police commissioner is reviewing this issue thoroughly. It would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time," Mayor Adams said during an event in Brooklyn.

The allegations stem from Lt. Quathisha Epps, who claimed Maddrey demanded explicit sexual acts in exchange for professional benefits. Maddrey has denied the accusations. His lawyer, Lambros Lambrou, called the claims "completely meritless."

Maddrey resigned shortly after being questioned by a media outlet about the allegations. The department has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Following Maddrey's resignation, Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera was named acting chief of patrol, and Chief of Patrol John Chell was appointed acting chief of department.

"The NYPD works tirelessly to keep New Yorkers safe, and these leadership roles are critical to our mission," Tisch said in a statement.

Maddrey's career began in 1991 at the age of 20. He rose through the ranks, serving in various leadership roles, including head of housing and chief of patrol, before becoming chief of department in 2022.

Earlier this year, Maddrey was involved in a controversial case where he reportedly intervened to nullify the arrest of a retired officer. However, an administrative judge recommended dropping disciplinary actions against him.

The department has reaffirmed its commitment to a full investigation of the allegations. The outcome will likely shape the future leadership of the NYPD.