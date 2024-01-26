Who Is Janel Grant? Ex-WWE Employee Alleges Vince McMahon Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple, Defecated on Her Head and Severely Injured Her

A former WWE staff member has alleged in a new lawsuit that Vince McMahon sexually assaulted her, involving the use of sex toys named after wrestling personalities. Janel Grant, in a recently filed lawsuit in a Connecticut federal court, revealed disturbing allegations about her relationship with the wrestling magnate.

The bombshell charges include an incident in May 2020 where McMahon allegedly defecated on her head during a threesome and accusations of being sex trafficked to other WWE executives. In the filed complaint, Grant claimed that in May 2020, McMahon sent her a text message stating, "I'm the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f--k."

Bombshell Allegation of Sexual Assault

This lawsuit follows a Wall Street Journal report last year, indicating that WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million payment from McMahon to a female employee who was leaving the company after a consensual affair.

In the current lawsuit, Grant, previously unnamed, claims that she received an initial payment of $1 million but did not receive any additional payments thereafter.

A subsequent investigation uncovered that McMahon paid a total of $14.6 million to multiple women who had accused him of sexual misconduct and assault. The lawsuit alleges that McMahon's use of sex toys on Grant resulted in injuries, including bruising and bleeding, as reported by the Journal on Thursday.

McMahon is also accused of sharing nude photos and explicit videos of Grant without her consent with other WWE employees, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint states that McMahon once locked her inside his personal locker room at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Conn., where he allegedly forced himself on her over a massage table.

The lawsuit also claims that McMahon instructed Grant to have sex with other executives and a wrestling star.

John Laurinaitis, former head of talent relations at WWE and a defendant in the lawsuit, is allegedly claimed to have been hired by McMahon to have sex with Grant.

Dangerous Encounters

According to the lawsuit, McMahon allegedly asked Grant to visit Laurinaitis in his hotel rooms where she had sex with him before workdays. The legal document further claims that in an incident at WWE offices in June 2021, McMahon and Laurinaitis allegedly forced themselves on her and took turns restraining her for each other.

"No means yes" and "Take it, b—h" were among the things McMahon and Laurinaitis said to Grant during the alleged assault, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that, in July 2021, McMahon instructed Grant to produce sexualized content on her phone and send it to Brock Lesnar, a former UFC star whom WWE was reportedly trying to sign at the time.

According to a regulatory filing, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to McMahon last July.

The filing by WWE with the Securities and Exchange Commission notes that although government investigations into McMahon are still ongoing, no charges have been filed against him as of now.

The company stated that it has received both voluntary and compulsory legal requests for documents, including those from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies. These requests pertain to the ongoing investigation and related subject matters.

"In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me," McMahon said in a statement.

"That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation."

McMahon said that "throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so."

"I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing."