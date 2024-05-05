Who Is James Carlson? 'Violent' Leader of Columbia University Anti-Israel Protest Is Son of Millionaire Ad Executives and Has a Baby Mama

One of the most violent figures in the Columbia University riots is allegedly a professional agitator and limousine liberal -- the scion of millionaire advertising executives who owns a $3.4 million townhouse in Brooklyn, has a model babymama and a stepmom who is reportedly dating John Cougar Mellencamp.

James Carlson, aka Cody Carlson or Cody Tarlow, is "a longtime anarchist," a high-ranking police source said. He is the son of Richard Tarlow and Sandy Carlson Tarlow, a millionaire advertising duo who started Carlson & Partners. James was arrested and charged with burglary and illegal entry after he allegedly entered Columbia's Hamilton Hall and renamed it 'Hind' Hall during the incident.

Anarchist Son of Millionaire Advertising Duo

Richard Tarlow and Sandy Carlson Tarlow were known for their cosmetic and fashion clients including Revlon, Victoria's Secret, Ralph Lauren and Neutrogena.

The millionaire father was also a supporter of John Jay College and the John Jay Justice Awards, which honor people and organizations dedicated to justice. Richard died at the age of 81 in May 2022, while Sandy died in 2003 at the age of 53.

James graduated Magna Cum Laude from Brooklyn Law School and pursued a career as an animal rights lawyer.

In 2013, he served as a clerk at the US District Court. Additionally, he spent a brief period as an undercover investigator, documenting animal abuse on factory farms and in slaughterhouses.

James is reportedly married to model Kim Heyrman and is a father of two children. They live in a $3.4 million brownstone townhouse in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Zillow, the main house is a two-story property boasting four spacious bedrooms and four wood-burning fireplaces, with two on the parlor floor. In contrast, the carriage house features 18-foot-high ceilings, a loft area, skylights, and electric heating for both the kitchen and bathroom.

The property also includes an expansive lawn and porch in front of the main house, while between the main and carriage house lies a majestic garden area with a decked porch and mature trees, one of which features a wooden swing.

James is suspected of burning an Israeli flag during a demonstration that took place two days ago. He is also believed to have been "previously involved in recent bridge and tunnel blockading," as reported by NBC News.

Violent Past

James also allegedly attacked a police officer during the violent G8 protests in San Francisco in 2005, according to the NY Post.

Earlier this week, footage surfaced showing protestors smashing windows, overturning furniture, and causing widespread damage throughout Hamilton Hall while taking over the hall. Police later stormed the campus and arrested over 100 protestors on Tuesday night.

Around 40 protestors were arrested on the first floor of the building after police intervened just after 9 pm, effectively ending the pro-Palestine encampment that had continued for nearly two weeks, with students occupying the hall.

Images and videos taken after the incident show the hall's interior in disarray, littered with activists' belongings.

Columbia's President, Minouche Shafik, called in the NYPD to "restore order and safety" to the campus amid the escalating protests, which also included a large encampment on the school's lawns.

The police raid resulted in demonstrators being arrested across the campus and at nearby City College New York, where similar protests were taking place.