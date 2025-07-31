Who Is James Andrew McGann? Man Arrested for Murders of Parents in Front of Their Children at Arkansas Devil's Den State Park

A suspect has been arrested for the brutal double murder of two parents who were killed protecting their young daughters during a hike in Arkansas' Devil's Den State Park on Saturday—bringing a tense five-day manhunt to an end.

Arkansas State Police arrested 28-year-old James Andrew McGann of Springdale while he was getting a haircut in town, charging him with two counts of capital murder. Police didn't mention a possible motive. McGann had recently relocated to the area and was employed at a local school, state police said. He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail as of Wednesday. Details regarding his first court appearance weren't immediately clear.

Murderer in the Net

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were walking with their two daughters, 7 and 9, along a trail in Devil's Den State Park on Saturday when a man, believed to be McGann, allegedly launched an attack around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The children were not injured and told authorities that their parents had been stabbed on a trail at the popular tourist spot known for its caves and rock formations, according to a CNN report.

"Clinton and Cristen died heroes protecting their little girls, and they deserve justice," the Brink family told local ABC News in a statement.

The bodies of the brave parents were found on the popular hiking trail just hours after the brutal assault, triggering an urgent manhunt for the suspect, who was described as wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, and fingerless weightlifting gloves.

By Wednesday, the investigation into the killing of the hikers had entered its fifth day. Numerous aspects of the incident still remain unclear.

A Lot Still Unclear

Authorities shared both a composite sketch and a photo of a person of interest connected to the attack. They also released a photo showing the back of a person. Along with the sketch, state police issued a statement indicating the suspect "likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple," though they did not provide any additional specifics.

Police also described a vehicle possibly linked to the case — a black sedan, potentially a Mazda, which was seen at Devil's Den with duct tape covering its license plate.

So far, State Police have released limited details, including details about how the couple was killed. The FBI's Little Rock field office is currently assisting with the investigation.

The Brink family had recently relocated to Arkansas from South Dakota. Clinton was scheduled to begin a new job as a milk delivery driver on Monday, according to his employer.

Although investigators have yet to reveal a motive behind the brutal murders, state officials have commended the successful arrest.

"No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend's crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our state," Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the release.

"If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice," Sanders said.

Local authorities referred to McGann as a "monster" and applauded the investigators for quickly capturing him. "Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens," ASP Col. Mike Hagar said in the arrest announcement.