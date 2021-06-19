Who is Jake Bongiovi? Millie Bobby Brown Snapped Cozying Up With Bon Jovi's Son

"Stranger Things" and "Enola Homes" actor Millie Bobby Brown has left fans stunned with a new update about her life. The onscreen sister of Sherlock has been spotted holding hands with legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, months after the actor's dating rumors first hit the internet. The teenage actress made her relationship public with a little PDA on 6he the streets of New York City.

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown, 17, apparently isn't shy about her romance with Jake Bongiovi anymore as the new lovebirds chose to openly flirt in public on Thursday, June 17. The two were casually strolling the streets paparazzi stole the opportunity to capture their romance on camera.

The Enola Holmes actress was seen rocking a white top and pink skirt paired with blue flat shoes. She wore dark sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of earrings and a simple necklace to complete her cute date look while her beau Jake wore blue shorts with a button-up on top of a white shirt, a pair of gray sneakers and sunglasses perched on top of his head.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown's new boyfriend Jake Bongiovi is a self-proclaimed actor, according to his Instagram bio. Bongiovi, 19, is the son of legendary musician Bon Jovi, who recently graduated from Pennington School. He is currently attending Syracuse University for higher education, according to reports.

Although Bongiovi is not associated with the Hollywood entertainment industry, he is no less than a superstar when it comes to handling social media. He has over a whopping 150K followers on his verified Instagram account.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular young actors in Hollywood at present. Earlier this month, Millie's new beau posted a picture with Millie, calling her his "bff." However, it is unclear when their romance could have started.

In April, a post surfaced on a popular Instagram account Deux Moi claiming the two were dating after being introduced by a mutual friend. However, Millie, who was dating Joseph Robinson, called it quits with the rugby player after eight months of teenage romance last year.

Millie Bobby Brown's Upcoming Movie "Eternals"

British actress Millie, who has an estimated net worth of approximately $10million as of March 2021, is all set to star in the upcoming movie "Eternals" alongside an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Ma Dong-seok, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan among others.

