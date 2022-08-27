Who is Jacqueline Heidt? Wisconsin Prison Supervisor Arrested for Having a Sexual Relationship with an Inmate

A supervisor at the Racine Correctional Institute was arrested after the sheriff's office says she gave an inmate a cell phone and had regular sex with the inmate inside the prison.

The 37-year-old supervisor, identified as Jacqueline Heidt, is facing charges of 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, misconduct in public office and delivering illegal articles to an inmate, according to a statement from the Racine County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

The third charge has to do with the allegation that she gave an inmate a cell phone containing photos and messages.

Heidt and the Inmate Had Sex in Her Office As Many as 40 Times



Heidt's relationship with the inmate first started off as flirting but eventually turned sexual and went on for several months. The inmate told investigators they had regular sex at the supervisor's office at the prison, officials said. The sexual acts would occur in Heidt's office three to four times per week, according to investigators.

"The inmate estimated that they had full sexual intercourse at least 20 times, up to approximately 40 times and that there were other sexual acts that were performed during this relationship," said Lt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff's Department.

They began their relationship in April of 2022 and their last encounter was on Aug. 4. On Aug. 25 investigators confronted the supervisor with the allegations, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities Found Explicit Images on Phone Heidt Allegedly Provided the Inmate

Luell says the relationship was discovered when the inmate was hospitalized earlier this month. There, they uncovered a cell phone on him -- something inmates are not allowed to have. The inmate said the phone was provided to him by Heidt.

On the phone, Luell said they found "evidence of pictures, some of which are explicit. There are text messages which are of a relationship in nature." The supervisor denied the allegations and said she believed the allegations to be retaliation by inmates. But when investigators mentioned the phone, Heidt's "demeanor changed, and she stopped answering questions," Luell said.

"Even though they're an adult, according to the eyes of the law and the law that was duly passed by the legislature they have determined that the inmate doesn't have the legal ability to grant consent to have any type of sexual contact or intercourse," said Luell.

Heidt, who has worked for the Department of Corrections for 11 years and has been at the Racine Correctional Institute since 2017, was removed from her position. She is currently being held at the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail. She is facing a total of 41 felony counts and if convicted, Heidt could spend the rest of her life behind bars.