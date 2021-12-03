Who is Jacqueline Avant's Killer? Suspect Shot Himself in Another Botched Robbery an Hour Later

The wife of music icon Clarence Avant's wife, Jacqueline Avant was murdered in the couple's Beverly Hills home invasion on Wednesday, December 1. According to police, a suspect in connection with the killing was arrested just an hour later after he shot himself in the foot during a separate burglary in Hollywood Hills.

According to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow, the suspect, identified as Aariel Maynor, 29, was arrested in connection with Avant's murder after a watch commander in Hollywood joined the dots between the two incidents. Maynor was announced a suspect in Avant's murder on Thursday, December 2 afternoon. According to police, Clarence and a security guard were present at the scene during the incident but were unharmed.

Clarence Avant's wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Avant, 81, was shot and killed in a brutal home invasion. According to DailyMail, police have reason to believe that Maynor shot himself with the same AR-15 rifle he used to kill Avant. The connection between the two incidents was further tied after reviewing surveillance footage of the vehicle. A footage showed Maynor handcuffed to a wheelchair with a bloody foot being taken into custody by the police. He is currently in LAPD custody at a local hospital.

Criminal history

Police noted that Maynor is the only suspect so far and they have not determined a motive for Avant's murder yet. Maynor will be booked after being cleared from the hospital. The suspect, Aariel Maynor, has a vast criminal history including convictions for assault, robbery, and grand theft. He was released on parole earlier this year in September after serving four years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for a prior felony.

A California Department of Corrections spokesperson noted that Maynor was sentenced to 5 years in prison for second-degree robbery and inflicting great bodily injury in November 2013. According to Maynor's Facebook page, he studied at Hartnell College in Salinas and had started a new job as an electrician in October.

'An astute watch commander put two and two together'

Officers responded to a second 911 call of shooting around 3.30 am in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills, a place 7 miles east of Beverly Hills. Officers found Maynor in the backyard of a home having accidentally shot himself in the foot in an attempted burglary. Deputy Chief Chow said during a Thursday press conference that an astute watch commander in Hollywood 'put two and two together' between the two incidents.