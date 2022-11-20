Who Is Jack? Two Female Idaho Students Among the Four Killed Called a Mystery Man at Least 10 Times Minutes Before They Were Slaughtered

Two of the girls among the four killed in a quadruple homicide near Idaho University on November 13 had collectively made 10 desperate calls to a mystery man named 'Jack' minutes before they were brutally murdered. Moscow police on Friday said that they believe all four students were murdered between 3 am and 4 am.

Kaylee Goncalvez, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed multiple times with a long and wide knife. at their home near University of Idaho campus while they were asleep. This comes as police continue to search for the yet-unidentified killer.

Shocking Revelations

Alivea Goncalvez, Kaylee's sister, told Inside Edition that at around 2:00 a.m. on the morning of the horrific killings, her sister and Madison began calling a mystery man named Jack, whom she described as a "young man."

"Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2.26 am and 2.44 am. From 2.44 to 2.52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2.52 am," Goncalvez said. So, Kaylee called the man a total of seven times, while Madison called thrice. Minutes after that they were all killed.

According to a DailyMail.com report, Kaylee has been photographed with a young man named Jack in social media posts. However, it's unclear if this is the same Jack that she and Madison had been calling.

According to reports, Kaylee may have also had a stalker because, because she complained about this person just a few months back.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said at a press conference on Wednesday that when officers arrived at the house at 11:58 a.m. on November 13 in response to reports of an unconscious person, they found no evidence of forced entry.

All four of the friends were involved in college Greek life.

Moreover, police said that on the night of the attack, two other roommates were present, but police indicated on Friday that they are not suspects in the incident.

According to the DailyMail.com, Mark Fuhrman, a former LAPD investigator most known for his involvement in the 1994 killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in the OJ Simpson murder case, who has since moved to Idaho, disclosed that he learned of this information via a student.

"I talked to one student, and I agree it was twice removed from the person that said it, Kaylee, but Kaylee two months ago complained about a stalker," he said on Fox News.

The two other friends, who were not attacked by the killer, reportedly heard the four others partying but that was a usual thing for them, so they just locked the door and went to sleep.

"Their story was, they heard partying, they heard noise, but they just, as usual, said, there's partying going on and they locked the door," Fuhrman said.

Mystery Deepens Further

Authorities said that the two roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, who were not injured in the attack, are not suspects and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, according to Goncalves, a man who was seen with two of the four Idaho students who were killed in their final hours has been "recognized" and is "cooperating with police."

The young man, whose identity has not yet been made public, was seen on camera approaching a food truck on Sunday at 1.45 a.m. with Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, less than two hours before they were killed in their house.

"I found neighbors' ring camera footage so that I could verify that the Uber driver took them home," she told Inside Edition.

Autopsies performed on the four Idaho students revealed that the killings were "personal" and all had been stabbed multiple times with a long and wide knife. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said on Thursday that the four students were stabbed to death while in bed â€” and it's "likely" they were asleep when attacked.

According to Mabbutt, some of the children sustained defensive wounds. However, none had been sexually assaulted before being killed. The coroner also said that it was unknown who among the four â€“ Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin -- was attacked first.

The coroner verified that the bodies were discovered in beds but would not disclose whether the four victims were found in separate locations. According to Mabbutt, the victims' upper bodies and chests were the targets of the stabbings.

Mabbutt did not elaborate on why she thought the killings were "personal", but added that she does not believe it was a murder-suicide, and that the toxicology results for each victim will be irrelevant.

Investigators from the Idaho State Police and "other State and Federal law enforcement partners" are working together on the case. No arrests have been made thus far. The families of the murder victims are now pleading with the police to be more transparent with their information and urging them to "speak the truth" and catch the students' killer.

"The silence further compounds our family's agony after our son's murder," Ethan's father Jim said.

"For Ethan and his three dear friends slain in Moscow, Idaho, and all of our families, I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community," he said.

The murder weapon has not been located yet and there is no evidence that police have a suspect at this time. Prosecutors stated earlier this week that they have not even been able to determine if the attack was carried out by one or more people.

Jake Schriger, Maddie's boyfriend, is not believed to have been present when Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Xana's boyfriend Ethan Chapin were all killed. Jake's whereabouts on Sunday when his fiancÃ©e was killed are unknown, as is whether or not he has been questioned by authorities.