Who is Ivan Gallegos? 19-Year-old Upcoming Singer and USC Student Arrested for Fatally Stabbing a Homeless Man who Claimed to Possess Gun

A University of Southern California (USC) student and emerging reggaeton artist has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man near a university fraternity house. Nineteen-year-old Ivan Gallegos was taken into custody on Monday night and is being held on a $2 million bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has not officially released Gallegos' name, but multiple media outlets have identified him.

According to the USC student publication, The Daily Trojan, officers responded to the stabbing at approximately 8:15 p.m. The incident occurred outside the Lambda Chi Alpha and Delta Tau Delta fraternity houses.

The LAPD stated that the victim, a 27-year-old homeless man, was attempting to break into a car. The man allegedly claimed he had a gun, prompting Gallegos to confront him and stab him multiple times.

Police found the victim in an alley, suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, as reported by The LA Times.

Gallegos, a sophomore studying business administration at USC, is also known by his stage name IDG. He describes himself as an "aspiring regional music artist and producer." USC Annenberg Media recently profiled him as "LA's upcoming Corrido and Reggaeton artist."

Raised in a tough neighborhood in East LA, Gallegos' parents were reportedly involved in gangs. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2022 and is a first-generation Latino.

Despite his challenging upbringing, Gallegos focused on music, honing his skills as an instrumentalist and vocalist. He performed with the Mariachi band Los Troyanos and produces reggaeton and electronic dance music.

Speaking to MailOnline, Gallegos' mother, Violet, said, "We are doing okay, but we are hanging in there. He is a very good kid, but that's all we can release right now."