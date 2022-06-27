Who is Holly Weaver Smith? NC Boutique Owner Under Fire Over 'Racist' TikTok Video Claiming She Smells Like a 'Dirty Mexican' After Returning from Mexico

A North Carolina boutique owner is facing the heat after posting a TikTok video claiming she's smelling like a "dirty Mexican" after returning from a holiday in Mexico.

Holly Weaver Smith, of Lexington, North Carolina, posted a TikTok video in which she claimed she needed help after returning from her trip.

I Smell Like a 'Dirty Mexican'

In the clip, Smith says "I need some advice and I'm not trying to be funny, I am dead serious with this okay?"

"We went to Mexico for a week and since we came back from Mexico, my armpits smell like a Mexican," she continued. Every time I sweat, it is dirty Mexican coming out of my every orifice."

Smith goes on to say that she has tried "everything," including changing deodorants, but"it smells like tacos under my arms" and that she's a "walking enchilada."

"I need to know if there's anything that I can do to help figure out this problem cause I smell like it right now, a dirty Mexican," she is heard saying as she asks her followers for a "solution."

The video has since been deleted but was reposted by popular TikTok user @thatdaneshguy. Watch the clip below:

Smith Gets Review-Bombed

Not long after the video went viral, Smith and her baby clothing boutique store, Sweet Savannah Boutique, faced backlash on Facebook, prompting Smith to take down both her profile and her business page.

Netizens then started targeting another business owned by her, Southern Sun Tanning, bombarding the establishment with negative Google reviews and bringing down its rating to one-star.

"Horrible establishment owned by an obnoxious, racist lady. she blamed her musty body odor on "dirty mexicans" after her vacation to mexico. completely unprofessional and disgusting behavior from a so called "business owner," wrote one user.

"This place is horrible , plus the owner is super racist. Don't get me started on how she freely says Mexicans are dirty and stink. I won't recommend this business to anyone," commented another.

In the wake of the backlash, Smith reportedly tried to justify her racist behavior by claiming she was "hacked."