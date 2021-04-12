Who is Hideki Matsuyama? Meet the First Japanese Man to Win Golf Masters

Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Japanese to win a golf major. Matsuyama held a three-shot lead in the masters and managed to put together brilliant closing balance to clinch the title at 2021 masters at the Augusta National.

Despite having some nervous moments, the Japanese golfer finished one shot ahead of Will Zalatoris on 10 under par. Matsuyama was in a neck and neck competition with the American debutant Zalatoris and yet he was spotted smiling as he walked from the nine to the back never looking towards the scoreboard.

He was bunched among his opponents before an hour-long weather delay on April 10th before he launched himself to lead the third round with some scintillating golf actions. The 29-year-old golfer settled for bogey but closed with a par at 17 and headed down the 18th converting a bogey putt to clinch the Green Jacket and become the first Japanese to win the Masters 2021 in front of the patrons present on the spot.

Matsuyama, 29, Matsuyama, who had not won on the PGA Tour since 2017 ended an almost four-year winless drought by winning the Masters 2021. Hideki Matsuyama was given the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy, with a prize of 1.74 million euros and recognition in Japanese sports history. As per tradition, last year's winner Dustin Johnson who failed to make the cut this year presented the Green Green Jacket to Matsuyama marking his fantastic journey in the game.

Who is Hideki Matsuyama?

Hideki Matsuyama is a popular golfer who has become the first-ever Japanese professional golfer to win a men's major golf championship this year after winning the Green Jacket in the 2021 Masters Golf Tournament. He started golfing at the age of 4, according to reports. In 2011, Matsuyama clinched a gold medal at the 2011 World University Games. He is a six-time PGA Tour winner and eight-time Japan Golf Tour winner apart from winning the Asian Amateur Championship in 2010 and 2011.

Hideki Matsuyama Nickname and Personal Life

Hideki Matsuyama's nickname at the time when he was in school was 'RPShowtime', because of his skills on the poker table. He is a Tohoku Fukushi University graduate. Matsuyama is married to Mei Inui Matsuyama. Surprisingly, not many people knew that the golfer was married to Mei Inui Matsuyama until their daughter Kanna was born in 2017.