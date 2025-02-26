Who Is Gwen Danielson? Former Zizian Cult Member Found Alive After Being Presumed Dead

A former member of the controversial Zizian cult, thought to have died by suicide, is alive and in hiding. Gwen Danielson, once presumed dead in 2022, has been staying at an undisclosed location, fearing for her safety, according to her father, Brett Danielson.

The shocking revelation contradicts previous claims, even by a lawyer representing her in an ongoing case. Danielson, who legally transitioned to a woman in 2017, reportedly severed ties with the group after a fallout in 2019. Her father confirmed she is still afraid of the organization and its members.

Zizian Cult and Its Dark History

The Zizians, a group of self-proclaimed rationalist computer scientists, have been linked to violent incidents. Their extreme ideology equated killing animals with murdering people, allegedly justifying violent actions among its members.

Authorities are investigating four murders linked to the cult, including a double homicide in Pennsylvania, a killing in California, and a shootout that left a U.S. Border Patrol officer dead in Vermont. The group's leader, Jack "Ziz" LaSota, 34, was arrested on February 16 in Maryland, alongside Michelle Zajko, 32, and Daniel Blank, 26. Police found a firearm in their vehicle.

Prosecutors are preparing further charges against members of the group. Zajko is a suspect in her parents' murder but has not been formally charged. Two other Zizians are already in custody—Maximillian Snyder for the January 17 killing of Curtis Lind, and Teresa Youngblut for the January 20 shooting of Border Patrol guard David Maland. Youngblut has pleaded not guilty, while Snyder has yet to enter a plea.

Leader's Arrest and Ongoing Investigations

Jack LaSota, who prefers female pronouns but was booked as male, was previously reported missing after allegedly falling overboard in San Francisco Bay. His body was never recovered, and an obituary was published for him. However, he resurfaced in January 2023 when arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the Zajko family murders. Authorities later released him, but he now faces charges of trespassing, obstruction, and firearm possession from the Maryland arrest.

Danielson's father hopes the arrests signal the end of the cult's violent activities. "Hopefully, this is the end, and those caught up in it can move on," he said. He remains hopeful his daughter will feel safe enough to return to normal life soon.

Cult's Controversial Beliefs

Many Zizians are transgender or non-binary, which Brett Danielson believes is tied to their "rationalist" interests. He said they believed estrogen led to clearer thinking, which influenced many members' transitions.

Jessica Taylor, an AI researcher who met several Zizians, described the group's troubling history of violence and suicides. Members Maia Pasek and Jay Winterford took their own lives in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Taylor originally thought the group was not violent but now believes it has become a dangerous criminal organization.

With key members behind bars, the future of the Zizian cult remains uncertain. Investigations into their crimes continue, and Danielson's father hopes she will soon be able to live without fear.