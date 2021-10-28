Who is Griffin Kinard? NYC Man Assaults White Woman on Subway After She Tells Him to 'Take a Chill Pill' [VIDEO]

A video of a man assaulting a fellow passenger on a NYC subway after the latter told him to "take a chill pill" has gone viral on social media.

The video, originally posted on TikTok, is accompanied with text overlay that read, "This man was already tight off life when he came in the cart telling ppl to GTFO of him and his kids way."

"All she said was he needs a chill pill & his kids repeated it to him and it just went up from there," the TikTok user noted.

'Mind Your Business'

The clip starts off with the man yelling at the woman. "Say it to my face now. Tell me to take a chill pill" he tells the woman. "Say the word 'chill pill."

The woman does as he says, angering the man and prompting him to violently punch the woman across her face. The woman does not react or retaliate and neither does her male companion. Some of the bystanders call the assailant out, accusing him of being violent towards a woman but do not engage with the man.

"Mind your business!" the man says repeatedly as he continues to verbally attack the victim. "It ain't about being a role model if I get my f*cking respect from people like you." He continues to rant about being a "f*cking suspect" to the crowd. "When my family is on the train, move out the way," he adds before the video runs out.

Social Media Reactions

The video, which was later shared on Twitter, has since gone viral with nearly 2 million views and thousands of comments with netizens calling out the passengers on the train for not not intervening.

"It's not disturbing that he hit her, it is disturbing that nobody stepped up; especially the guy in the hat next to her to do something about it," wrote one user.

"Why are people just watching this man hit a woman," commented another.

"I applaud her defiant attitude despite the apathy of every single bystander and the fragile toxic masculinity of both the aggressor and her coat rack of a partner," opined yet another.



Who is Griffin Kinard?

After popular TikToker @tizzyent posted a video on the incident, the brother of the assailant in the video identified him as Griffin Kinard. "Unfortunately, this individual is my brother and his name is Griffin Kinard," Quinten Kinard wrote in the comments section of the video. "My family and I don't condone this f*cking disgusting behavior."

According to Kinard's LinkedIn profile, Griffin is a freelance writer from Brooklyn, New York City, and has previously been an advocate for youth in foster care. We also found a Facebook account that he uses under the name Tyshawn Poseidon that lists him as an employee of a cosmetic website named Kandy Kisses. It is not yet known if the victim if pressing charges against Griffin.