Who Is Gregory Zecca? Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Arrested for Shooting Teenage Soon Dead

Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, Gregory Zecca, has reportedly been arrested in connection with the accidental shooting death of his own son last year. According to TMZ, authorities in Florida have secured an arrest warrant for Gregory Zecca, charging him with aggravated manslaughter of a child involving a firearm, along with using a gun while under the influence.

The charges stem from an investigation into a deadly and tragic incident that took place last summer. The outlet reports that the Collier County Sheriff's Office concluded Zecca was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he accidentally shot and killed Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13-year-old step-grandson, Anthony Zecca, in July 2025.

Behind the Bars

"This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk told the outlet. "Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case."

The investigation reportedly found that Gregory had been drinking for several hours before sitting down to watch a televised UFC fight with Anthony at a friend's home. Authorities also allege that while there, he used both alcohol and marijuana.

According to TMZ, authorities alleged he "repeatedly handled a firearm in the child's presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing. The firearm had initially been rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber."

Authorities finally said, "the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered, and Gregory discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child."

"This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs," Sheriff Rambosk said, per the news outlet, adding, "Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss."

Family Still Grieving

Gregory — the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Francie Frane — was not arrested at the time of the shooting, but authorities did open an investigation into the incident.

"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," Dog and Frane told TMZ in a statement last year.

TMZ later reported that, days after the incident, Gregory was placed on a psychiatric hold and "heavily sedated" amid fears that the grieving father might harm himself.

At the time, a family representative told the outlet that the hold was due to overwhelming grief, stressing that it was not because Gregory believed he had committed a crime in connection with the shooting.