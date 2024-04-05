Who is Fu Bao? Giant Panda gets Teary-eyed Farewell, as She Leaves to China from South Korea

Despite the rain, a touching scene unfolded at Everland theme park in South Korea as people gathered to bid farewell to Fu Bao, a much-loved giant panda, before she headed off to China. Fu Bao, who was born in 2020 at Everland, had become a favorite among visitors.

China shares pandas with other countries as a gesture of friendship, showing how people worldwide are working together to protect these amazing creatures. The fact that Fu Bao is leaving shows that these efforts are working, as the number of pandas has grown to over 1,800.

Even with the rain pouring down, many fans came out to say goodbye to Fu Bao. They waved flags, took pictures, and some even shed tears as Fu Bao's departure drew near.

As Fu Bao's truck slowly moved through the park, decorated with a big picture of her and a message of thanks, memories of her playful antics flooded the minds of those watching. Though they couldn't see her on this day, the last chance to see her had been on March 3rd.

Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won spoke to the crowd, reminding them that Fu Bao would always hold a special place in their hearts. He asked everyone to remember her and not to be too sad about her leaving.

Fu Bao's departure marks the end of an era at Everland, but her legacy lives on. Her mother, Ai Bao, made headlines last year by giving birth to twin cubs in South Korea, showing the strong connection between pandas and the country.

As Fu Bao sets off on her journey, it's a reminder of how important it is to protect our planet and its amazing creatures. Despite borders and cultures, our love for animals unites us all.