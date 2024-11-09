Who is Farhad Shakeri? Ex-Con and Alleged Iran Operative Behind Plot Against Donald Trump

In a case with deep international implications, Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan man deported from the United States in 2008, is now implicated in a murder-for-hire scheme targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump. Shakeri, who had previously served a 14-year prison sentence for robbery, reportedly joined Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after his deportation, according to the Department of Justice.

Shakeri, along with two U.S. co-conspirators, Jonathan Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island, and Carlisle Rivera, 49, of Brooklyn, is accused of plotting the assassination of Trump and two Jewish businessmen in the United States. Shakeri remains in Iran, while Loadholt and Rivera have been taken into custody.

Who Is Farhad Shakeri?

Shakeri arrived in the U.S. as a young man, though the FBI has not disclosed specific details about his immigration timeline or place of origin. Records indicate he was convicted of robbery in 1994, leading to a 14-year prison term during which he reportedly crossed paths with Rivera in a Beacon, New York facility in 2005. Shakeri completed his prison term in 2008 and was deported back to Afghanistan.

Connection with Iran's IRGC

After his deportation, Shakeri allegedly joined the IRGC, an influential force within Iran's military structure. The Department of Justice describes Shakeri as an "asset" for Tehran, involved in IRGC activities and serving as a link in broader operations directed from Iran.

In recent years, Shakeri has been accused of escalating his involvement in violent plots on behalf of Tehran. According to court records, he coordinated with Loadholt and Rivera, aiming to assassinate Trump and two U.S.-based Jewish business leaders. A third target reportedly included Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad, known for her advocacy against Iran's authoritarian policies.

Alleged Prison Connections

Shakeri's prison time reportedly shaped his connections to the alleged plot. The indictment describes him being transferred to different New York facilities between 1994 and 2008, including Woodbourne Correctional Facility, where he met an unnamed associate involved in similar activities. Shakeri reportedly first met Rivera during this period. These connections allegedly served as a foundation for Shakeri's plot years later.

The Plot Against Trump

According to sources, the alleged murder plot against Trump was fueled by Iran's interest in avenging the 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the Quds Force general killed in a U.S. drone strike under Trump's administration. Tehran, the Department of Justice claims, views Trump as a primary target for retaliation.

Court records show that Shakeri received instructions to target Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. The plan aimed to exploit the potential shift in Trump's security if he left office, with the intent of reducing Secret Service protections and easing access.

The FBI's Role and Unraveling of the Plot

According to the DOJ, intercepted communications between Shakeri and his alleged co-conspirators provided insights into the plot. Shakeri reportedly informed the FBI in recorded calls that he would not carry out the operation by the given deadline. Iran later advised postponing the attempt, banking on Trump's election loss, which would potentially make access to him simpler.

Shakeri remains in Iran, while U.S. authorities pursue legal actions against Loadholt and Rivera.