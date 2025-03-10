Who Is Estes Carter Thompson III? Ex-American Airlines Flight Attendant Who Secretly Recorded Minors in Airplane Bathrooms

A former American Airlines flight attendant has pleaded guilty to secretly recording minors in airplane restrooms. Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, entered his plea in a Massachusetts federal court on Thursday, March 6. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

Shocking Discovery of Hidden Camera

Thompson's crimes came to light on September 2, 2023, when a 14-year-old girl discovered his phone recording her in an airplane lavatory. She was on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston when Thompson allegedly directed her to use the first-class restroom. According to authorities, he entered the bathroom before her and claimed the toilet seat was broken. When she entered, she noticed red stickers on the underside of the lid, which hid a taped iPhone. Realizing she was being recorded, she informed her parents. Her father confronted Thompson, who then locked himself inside the lavatory with his phone for several minutes. Upon landing at Logan Airport, authorities discovered that Thompson had reset his phone to factory settings.

Pattern of Criminal Behavior

Further investigation revealed that this was the fifth such incident in 2023. Federal prosecutors uncovered disturbing footage of multiple minors, ages 7, 9, 11, and 14, in Thompson's iCloud account. The recordings spanned from January to September 2023. Authorities also found over 50 images of a 9-year-old unaccompanied minor. The images included pictures taken while she was seated and close-ups of her face while she was asleep.

Legal Action and Sentencing

Thompson was arrested in January 2024 in Lynchburg, Virginia, and indicted by a federal grand jury in April. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography. Law enforcement has identified all victims and contacted their families. Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, June 17.