Who is Erika Lust? Adult Film Director Sets Up Station For Employees to Masturbate Daily at Work

An adult filmmaker has launched a peculiar scheme for her employees. Erika Lust has allowed her workers to masturbate while at work. She hopes her masturbation scheme will help 36 employees feel less agitated during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The erotic film producer has given 30 minutes for masturbation to each of them for dedicating to self-pleasure.

Lust has even set up a private masturbation studio for her employees for their self-gratification in the office. "I value my employees and I know that when they feel good, we do good work," the erotic film director said adding: "With the pandemic and the huge shift in how we live our lives, I began to notice that my employees had become somewhat agitated and were performing with less energy than before."

"So, knowing that there's only one thing that will make everyone feel good, I've set up a private masturbation station for them to enjoy," the Swedish-born porn movie director further said. Meanwhile, her initiative coincides with Masturbation Month, i.e. May.

Lust also went on to highlight that her masturbation initiative is already a hit. According to the adult film producer, a masturbation break at work can result in more focus from employees, they will be less aggressive and more productive in the office and better teamwork.

Who is Erika Lust?

Lust was born in 1977. She is a Swedish adult filmmaker known for promoting feminist pornography. In 2004, Lust made her debut with an indie erotic film The Good Girl. She established her own production company called Erika Lust Films.

She has been advocating for the rights of sex workers through her work. She is also a writer and a director, who has won several awards for her films.

In 2015, Lust appeared on TEDx, and her talk show was titled, "It's Time for Porn to Change." Lust's story featured in the Netflix documentary series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On ("Women on Top"), which was directed by Rashida Jones. She is one of the most influential women, according to BBC.

Lust is the owner of four adult studios, 'XConfessions', 'Lust Cinema', 'Else Cinema' and 'The Store by Erika Lust'. She also has an online explicit magazine called 'Lust Zine', a sexual fantasy game app for couples namely 'XConfessions' and a non-profit sex-ed site called 'The Porn Conversation.'

Masturbation Can Prevent Cancer

"It's not just a biological need" said Dr. Mike who believes masturbation can prevent prostate cancer. Watch this video: