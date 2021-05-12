Kristen Bell Nude Photo Leak: Dax Shepard Shares Wife's Naked Yoga Routine on Instagram

Nudity on the internet has become a common phenomenon for celebrities these days. From models to actors and singers, everyone dares to go naked on social media and Kristen Bell is the latest to follow the trend this time.

The American actor is trending on Google for a Mother's Day photo update on social media. Bell's husband Dax Shepard has stormed the internet with his wife's naked photo. The picture in which Kristen wore close to nothing has gone viral on the internet.

Dax Shepard honored his wife this 'Mothers Day' in quite a unique way. Shepard, 46, shared a heartfelt post on Sunday, which had Bell striking a yoga pose outdoors almost naked. The actor donned only a pair of printed-blue but knee-high socks. Her bare bottom was censored with a red block in the racy snap.

Shepard jokingly said, "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it" and went on to add, "Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Fans React to Kristen Bell's Nudity on Instagram

Kristen Bell's Nude photo has left fans on Instagram stunned. Some hailed Bell's naked yoga stunt saying, "If you can't do naked yoga with socks on in your yard, you aren't doing it right." A fan on the photo-sharing platform said, "I wish my body looked like that after kids. I look like melted frosting" while another added, "best mother's day post ever, you win."

The "Good Place" actor and mother-of-two gave a shout-out to her husband through her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Thank u @DaxShepard for giving me the best Mother's Day ever."

Meanwhile, the couple was not the only one celebrating 'Mothers Day' in the not so usual manner. Instagram was full of pictures and videos of celebrities with their mothers honoring and paying respect to them for their job.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married for eight years since 2013 and share two daughters - Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Kristen Bell Twerking Video

Bell often entertains her Instagram followers with unusual and funny videos. In one of her earlier Insta Reels, Bell is seen twerking while holding a cup in her hand. The video garnered much attention and fans expressed they want to see more of the actor's funny side.