Who Is Eric Rodriguez? Iraq War Veteran Father of Jewish Museum Gunman Was Invited by Democrats to Trump Address Just Weeks Before Shooting

Eric Rodriguez, the father of the suspected pro-Palestine shooter Elias Rodriguez who mercilessly shot dead two Israeli staffers at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night, had attended President Donald Trump's March address to Congress as a special guest of a Democratic lawmaker.

"Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President's Joint Speech to Congress, but we don't know his family," a spokesperson for Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García (D-Ill.) confirmed to the New York Post. At the time, García's office praised Rodriguez for being a vocal supporter of veterans' services and a strong defender of the rights of unionized federal workers but on Wednesday things changed completely.

Hero Father's Terrorist Son

Eric Rodriguez, who described himself as a disabled veteran of the Iraq War, took part in anti-Trump demonstrations opposing cuts in federal government programs. "Veterans, we're under attack," an agitated Eric Rodriguez said tearfully at an event with congressional Democrats.

"They're slashing staff, crushing unions, and selling out the VA, for what?' he said. 'So billionaires can make more money while veterans sit on wait lists, or worse, they'll get no treatment."

Congressman Garcia praised Rodriguez, the shooter's father, referring to him as a hero.

"Eric represents the very best of our community — someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people," the congressman said in a statement at the time.

He also shared a video of Rodriguez's speech on Instagram.

Rodriguez's son, Elias Rodriguez, was later officially charged in court for shooting dead a young couple —Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, as they were leaving an event at the museum.

"I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza," Rodriguez told officers as he was arrested by police, according to the charging documents.

No Tolerance for Terrorism

After the deadly shooting, Rep. Garcia denounced the shooting, calling it a "horrible and senseless act of antisemitism." "My heart is with the victims and everyone impacted by the attack. We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence," he wrote on social media.

Elias Rodriguez, a graduate of the University of Illinois Chicago, became increasingly active in left-wing political causes. In 2020, he also contributed $500 to Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Rodriguez, 30, was a far-left activist who worked as an 'oral history researcher' focusing on African American communities at the educational nonprofit TheHistoryMakers. He took part in anti-capitalist protests and was affiliated with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Late Wednesday night, President Trump released a statement strongly denouncing the "hatred and radicalism" that fueled the brutal attack.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!" he wrote on social media.

"Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"