Who Is Emily Damari? The 28-Year-Old British-Israeli Hostage Held in Gaza for 471 Days Set to Be Released by Hamas

British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, is set to be released by Hamas after 471 harrowing days as a hostage. Her family described her as their "light and life," clinging to hope for her safe return.

Emily was abducted on October 7, 2023, during an attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. She was shot in the hand, blindfolded, and forced into her own car with two friends. Her loyal dog, Choocha, was tragically killed during the ordeal.

Emily's mother, Surrey-born Mandy Damari, vividly recalls their last exchange. The night before the attack, Emily attended a party and joked with her mom, saying, "You don't love me when I'm drunk." Mandy reassured her otherwise, sending a loving text the next morning: "I love you even when you're drunk." Emily replied with a heart emoji, her final message.

Born and raised in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Emily is the youngest of four siblings. Despite her Israeli upbringing, she cherishes her British roots, often visiting London with her mother. Together, they explored markets, enjoyed concerts by artists like Ed Sheeran, and cheered for Tottenham Hotspur. An avid Spurs fan, Emily attended matches with her brother, relishing the lively atmosphere.

Hamas militants stormed the kibbutz, shooting Emily's door and inadvertently jamming the lock, briefly sparing her. However, she was later captured and injured. Mandy has spent the last 15 months tirelessly campaigning for Emily's release, meeting global leaders and advocating for her daughter's freedom.

Mandy shared that Emily remained optimistic despite her injuries, as reported by released hostages. However, the prolonged captivity leaves her family fearing for her physical and emotional well-being. "I don't know if her wounds are infected or if she's received any medical care," Mandy said. She starts each day with an imaginary hug for her daughter, sending her virtual messages of hope.

On Wednesday, fans of rival football teams Arsenal and Tottenham united at the North London Derby, displaying banners urging Emily's release. Mandy expressed gratitude for their solidarity, calling it a touching gesture.

Emily's family remains cautious despite reports of her imminent release. Adam Rose, their lawyer, said, "We've had no independent verification. Until she's in their arms, they are bracing for the worst." He added that the family is in an "impossible position," torn between hope and uncertainty.

Emily Cohen, another family representative, described the final hours as "agonizing." She noted the immense pain of waiting to see Emily alive after nearly 500 days of anguish. The family dreams of the moment they can embrace her, but the anxiety remains overwhelming.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson welcomed the news, stating, "We stand ready to support Emily upon her release." The government urged both sides to fulfill all terms of the deal and ensure the safe return of all hostages.

As the hours pass, Emily's family holds on to hope, yearning for the long-awaited reunion that will bring an end to their nightmare.