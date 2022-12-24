Bahraini Russian model and pianist Elvin Abdullah-Khalifa is one of the two contestants to represent the Middle East at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans come January 14. She was named 2022's Miss Universe Bahrain in September.

Elvin Abdullah was selected by a judging panel comprising Egyptian actress Mai Omar, Black Eyed Peas' Jrey Soul and Faryal Makhdoom among others. Josh Yugen, the director of Miss Universe Bahrain said Khalifa is a true standout in the headshot as she carries not only her beautiful face, but also her values and culture. She had posed wearing a sheer scarf with gold sequins, large hoop earnings and a bulky spider ring.

Excited About US Contest

Abdullah-Khalifa says that since winning the Bahrain pageant she has learned and seen many things. "I travelled to the Philippines. I have been training there with one of the best beauty pageant trainers, and I went to the mental hospital in the Philippines. I have learned a lot of new things," she said.

The model is overwhelmed and humbled by the support she received from people in Bahrain and from her fans around the world. Abdullah-Khalifa revealed that she is less nervous and very much excited about the US pageant. "I just want to enjoy this moment and do my best to represent my country on the worldwide stage."

Modern Arab Women

Abdullah-Khalifa is born to a Bahraini father and a Russian mother. She believes herself to be an advocate for education and wants to raise awareness about anorexia. The Bahraini has drawn inspiration from Pia Wurtzbach â€“ a Filipino beauty queen, whom she described as beautiful, kind, innocent and very strong.

The young ambitious woman wants to tell the world more about her country and Arabs, about their culture. "I think the world should know that we modern Arab women can combine modern values with centuries-old traditions." Abdullah-Khalifa is taking Bahrain on to a global platform for women.

She shared that she feels the pressure as she is the only model from the Gulf region. But Abdullah-Khalifa hopes this will change in the near future with more representatives from Gulf countries.