Who is Elizabeth Trzeciak? NJ Woman Calls Black Motel Clerk the N-Word in Viral Video, Gets Charged with Hate Crime

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with bias intimidation and other charges after hurling racial slurs at the front desk clerk of a motel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Elizabeth M. Trzeciak was a guest at a nearby hotel when she showed up drunk to the lobby of the Super 8 motel shortly after midnight on Monday, shouting profanities and yelling at the front desk clerk, repeatedly calling him the n-word.

'Look, You [N-Word], Give Me A Call'

The video, shared on Instagram by the 21-year-old man's sister, shows the Trzeciak yelling, "Look, you [n-word] give me a call, black man. Give me a call."

"I'll give you 300 dollars, black man," she is heard saying. "You know what? No one wants to f*cking look at you."

"You know what your name is? [n-word]," Trzeciak says as she throws over an artificial plant and a container of liquid placed on the desk at the clerk before storming off. Watch the video below:

Trzeciak Arrested, Charged with Bias Intimidation And Other Charges

Police were called to the scene and responding officers found Trzeciak in the hotel parking lot, Mount Laurel Police said in a statement. She was allowed to leave with a family member. Hours later, the video footage was turned over to the police and Trzeciak was arrested and charged with bias intimidation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after a review by an Assistant Prosecutor from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

According to the police statement, The New Jersey criminal code does not have a listed offense titled hate crime. In New Jersey, we charge crimes like this under 2C:16-1 Bias Intimidation. In other words, a hate crime in New Jersey is called Bias Intimidation.

This is the second such incident to have taken place in Mount Laurel this month. Earlier this month, a 45-year-old man named Edward Cagney Matthews from the township was charged with bias intimidation after a viral video showed him calling a black man the n-word, prompting hundreds of protesters to show up at his address, as previously reported.