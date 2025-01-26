Who Is Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan? Florida Elementary School Principal Arrested for Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Party for 100 Kids

A Florida elementary school principal, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, was arrested after hosting a house party where over 100 children were found, many of them drinking alcohol, according to police.

The 47-year-old principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach was taken into custody on January 19. Police responded to a report of a party at her residence and discovered children in matching T-shirts drinking alcohol stored in coolers throughout the house.

During the party, a child suffered an alcohol-related medical emergency on Hill-Brodigan's lawn. Authorities stated the child was so intoxicated that Brevard County Fire Rescue had to provide medical assistance. While firefighters worked to help the child, Hill-Brodigan was spotted in her driveway turning off the house's exterior lights and then retreating inside.

Police said the lack of lighting forced the rescue team to use their vehicle's auxiliary lights to treat the child. In addition, another child attending the party was arrested nearby for driving under the influence (DUI).

A Roosevelt Elementary School teacher, Karly Anderson, was also present at the event. According to authorities, Anderson approached officers at the scene and admitted she had attended the party. She was reportedly intoxicated at the time.

Both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were arrested. They face serious charges, including felony child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Hill-Brodigan faces an additional misdemeanor charge for hosting an open house party.

Brevard Public Schools confirmed that both employees were placed on administrative leave following their arrests. In a statement, the district expressed its concerns over the allegations.

"Both employees have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an active police investigation," the statement read. "We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority."

Hill-Brodigan has been a part of Brevard County's school system for over two decades. Her biography on the elementary school's website highlights her achievements, including being honored as "Teacher of the Year."

"I have had the pleasure to serve the students and parents of Brevard County for the last 23 years. Students, families, and staff are very close to my heart, I really enjoy what I do," her bio states.

This incident has sparked outrage among parents and community members, with many questioning how trusted educators could engage in such behavior. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to uncover more details about the event.

Hill-Brodigan and Anderson are awaiting court hearings as the community grapples with the shocking allegations. Roosevelt Elementary and Brevard Public Schools are taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their students during this troubling time.