Who is Elias Huizar? Former Yakima Cop Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife and Girlfriend, Whose Underage Friend He was Accused of Raping

An Amber Alert has been issued for the ex-police officer facing a rape charge suspected in two West Richland killings on Monday.

As reported by the Tri-City Herald, Washington State Patrol issued the alert for former Yakima officer Elias Huizar, 39, who is believed to have abducted his 1-year-old son Roman Huizar as well. Investigators believe he may be fleeing to Mexico, according to the alert, which identifies his victims as his ex-wife and girlfriend.

Huizar Fatally Shot His Ex-Wife Outside School, She Had Filed for Change in Custody of Children Last Week

West Richland police identified Huizar as being the suspect in the shooting outside William Wiley Elementary School about 3:20 p.m. Monday as students were being released for the day. His ex-wife was a paraeducator at the school.

Court documents show his ex-wife Amber Rodriguez filed last Friday for a change in custody for their two sons, ages 5 and 9. Rodriguez first filed for a protection order in early February after learning of his arrest on the rape charge, writing that she believed Huizar would harm her and their children, according to court documents.

She said Huizar has harassed her since their 2020 divorce and believed he is mentally and emotionally unstable, according to her statements in the request for the order.

Huizar was Arrested for Raping Girlfriend's Teenage Friend After She Caught Him Red-Handed

While serving a search warrant at his West Richland home, another person was found dead, according to a 8 p.m. news release. Huizar is a former Yakima police officer and was being investigated for raping a friend of his teenage girlfriend. He was arrested after his girlfriend allegedly caught him assaulting the teen.

He was also under investigation into whether his relationship with the teen girlfriend was legal. She was the mother of the 1-year-old child he is accused of abducting, according to court documents. It is unclear if she was the second victim.

Investigators believe that Huizar is armed and considered dangerous, and is likely to commit more crimes, said an earlier news release. Police believe he could be driving a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with a Washington license plate #CBZ4745.