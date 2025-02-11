Who Is Edward Coristine? The 19-Year-Old Musk Protégé Sparking Security Concerns at the State Department

A 19-year-old government efficiency worker, known online as 'Big Balls,' has been appointed to a senior role at the State Department, stirring controversy among officials.

Edward Coristine, a protégé of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been assigned as a senior adviser at the Bureau of Diplomatic Technology. The bureau manages IT systems and communication networks for U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide.

Coristine first gained attention for his role in DOGE, where he worked to identify inefficiencies in government spending. Alongside a group of young analysts, he reviewed federal agency data to streamline operations. His appointment at the State Department adds to his existing responsibilities at DOGE and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

According to The Washington Post, some State Department officials are uneasy about his new role. Concerns have been raised about his potential access to classified diplomatic information. A Bloomberg report also revealed that Coristine was previously dismissed from an internship for allegedly leaking sensitive data.

"This is dangerous," an anonymous U.S. official told The Post. "He now has access to highly sensitive information."

Elon Musk, who oversees DOGE, has frequently referenced Coristine's online persona 'Big Balls' in posts on his social media platform X. While Musk and his supporters praise the initiative of young engineers like Coristine, others worry about the lack of experience and oversight.

State Department insiders fear Coristine could gain access to sensitive diplomatic communications and intelligence. His new role is in a department described as a "treasure trove of information" by officials who spoke to The Post.

One source familiar with Coristine's background defended him, saying he thrives on problem-solving. "He's just looking for big challenges. To him, this is like solving a puzzle," the source said. However, they acknowledged concerns about his rapid rise and access to critical data.

Coristine is not the only young DOGE worker in the State Department. Luke Farritor, 23, another DOGE analyst, was also found listed as an IT bureau employee. At least six engineers under 25 have reportedly been identified in similar positions.

Criticism of Musk's DOGE initiative has been growing, particularly among career federal employees. Protests have erupted outside government buildings, including the Office of Personnel Management headquarters. Demonstrators accuse DOGE of granting Musk's associates access to federal employee data while sidelining long-term civil servants.

Some government workers allege that DOGE officials have locked career employees out of internal systems, raising concerns about transparency and data security.

"It's not appropriate to have someone so young with such broad access," one official said. "This isn't a startup—this is national security."

Despite the backlash, DOGE continues placing young tech experts in key government positions. The initiative is part of Musk's broader effort to modernize and streamline federal operations. While some praise these efforts, others warn that handing government functions to tech-savvy newcomers without traditional oversight could have serious consequences.

The controversy over Coristine's role at the State Department highlights the ongoing debate over Musk's influence in Washington. While his supporters argue that DOGE is improving efficiency, critics fear it could compromise national security.

As scrutiny intensifies, the Biden administration has yet to comment on the growing presence of DOGE employees in sensitive government roles. Whether Coristine's appointment is a bold step forward or a risky move remains a divisive issue within federal agencies.