Who Is Dylan Thomas? Reported Heir to Multi-Million Fortune Sentenced to Life After Fatally Stabbing Best Friend 37 Times

Dylan Thomas, 24, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his best friend, William Bush, 23, in Llandaff, Cardiff, on December 24, 2023. The tragic event unfolded at the house they shared. Thomas, the reported heir to the multi-million-dollar Peter's Pies company, will serve a minimum of 19 years, excluding time already served.

During sentencing on January 24, 2024, at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Karen Steyn described the attack as "sustained and ferocious." She emphasized that Bush was a "compassionate, loving, witty, and vibrant young man" with a promising future. The judge's sentiments reflected the devastation felt by the victim's family and friends.

Bush's sister, Catrin, called the murder "barbaric and cruel." She shared how her family had been left with a "massive hole which will never be filled." His girlfriend, Elle Jeffreys, also expressed her heartbreak, saying, "Will was the love of my life. I've lost a future we planned together."

According to police, the events leading to the murder began the night before, when Thomas returned from a family dinner in Llantrisant. He engaged in a Snapchat conversation with Bush, while simultaneously researching anatomy and assisted suicide. On Christmas Eve morning, Thomas traveled to Llandaff, under the guise of checking on his dog, and carried out the attack.

Bush was stabbed 37 times, police said. Thomas later called for an ambulance while a witness contacted the police. He was arrested at the scene. At his trial in November 2024, Thomas was convicted of murder, despite pleading guilty to manslaughter, citing schizophrenia and psychosis.

Thomas, who appeared via video link from Ashworth Hospital in Liverpool, is the grandson of Sir Stanley Thomas, founder of Peter's Pies. The family business, now Peter's Food, was valued at nearly $286 million in 2013.

Detective Constable Joanne Harris, who led the investigation, described Bush as a "much-loved son, brother, and boyfriend" with a bright future. She said, "On Christmas Eve, as he looked forward to spending time with loved ones, he was brutally killed by someone he trusted."

The Bush family labeled Thomas an "evil, manipulative liar" and shared their grief, stating that the senseless murder devastated their lives. They acknowledged the profound loss felt by Bush's friends and extended family.

Thomas's sentencing brings some closure to the family, though they know it cannot undo their loss. Police expressed gratitude to the Llandaff community for its support during the investigation.

This harrowing case serves as a somber reminder of how trust and friendship can be tragically betrayed.