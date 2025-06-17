Who is Dutchess Dior? Georgia Social Media Star Killed by Husband Following Argument Over Infidelity on Facebook Live

A popular social media personality was fatally shot by her husband in a domestic violence incident that was streamed live on Facebook.

Dutchess Dior, whose real name is Zaria Carr, 27, was killed by her husband, 36-year-old Shamarcus Carr, who later shot himself dead as cops tried to arrest him.

On June 14, at around 9.30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to the 100 block of 5th Avenue in Twin City following reports of a domestic disturbance. When officers from the Twin City Police Department, Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, andEmanuel County EMS arrived at the scene to find Zaria unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead, WFXG reported.

Authorities soon discovered that Zaria's husband and her 2021 Dodge Challenger were missing. An alert was issued for the vehicle, which was later located in Wayne County just after 11:00 p.m, leading to a pursuit of the husband. The chase came to a tragic end when Shamarcus took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound before officers could intervene.

Hours before the incident, the couple were seen arguing with each other on Facebook Live. In the clip, the paid can be heard accusing each other of infidelity.

In another clip, Zaria is heard saying, "He getting mad because he don't like the truth coming out," in what appears to be her last words before she was found deceased.

Dutchess Dior had a huge fa following online, where she shared her journey through

motherhood, lifestyle content, and candid relationship updates. Her tragic death has ignited conversations around the signs of domestic violence—many of which, some followers now realize, may have been visible through previous livestreams and posts.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into Shamarcus' death, while the GBI continues to investigate Zaria's. An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office.