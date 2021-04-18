Who is Durte Dom? Former David Dobrick Vlog Squad Member Responds To Rape Allegation

Former David Dobrik-led Vlog Squad member Durte Dom has opened up on sexual assault allegations made against him by a woman. Last month, Insider reported that a woman, who had appeared in a video on David Dobrik's channel back in 2018 accused the YouTuber of rape. The woman said that she was too incapacitated by alcohol to give consent for any sexual activity. According to reports, the alleged rape took place the night while the threesome video for the vlog was shot.

Moreover, this is the first time Durte Dom aka Dominykas Zeglaitis opening up on the controversy. The YouTuber did not respond to the rape allegations and was away from social media until making a return to TikTok last week. But, breaking his silence over the controversy, Zeglaitis, this weekend, addressed the allegations through his Instagram account. In a statement on his social media handle, the YouTuber apologized to the woman who had accused him. However, Dom said the sexual encounter with the woman was consensual.

"It is time to address the recent allegations that have come out against me. I want to sincerely apologize directly to the women involved in this incident. With that being said, as far as I am concerned, everything that occurred during the night in question was completely consensual," Durte Dom shared on his Instagram story.

Durte Dom Shuns Rape Allegations

The YouTuber shunned all sexual allegations and claimed them completely false. He also said that the statements against his character are misleading and defaming. Dom claimed that he had recently donated his time and money to several women's rights groups to support unjustified struggles that women endure in society.

Who is Durte Dom?

Durte Dom who was born Dominykas Zeglaitis is a famous American YouTuber. He has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. The 25-year-old is a childhood friend of Vlog Squad's Dobrik from the Chicago suburb, where they grew up together.

Durte Dom's Net Worth

As of March 2021, Dom's net worth is estimated at $69,000, according to reports.

Durte Dom's Exit From David Dobrik led Vlog Squad

Talking about his exit from the popular Vlog Squad, Durte said, "I made the decision to no longer film with Dom in 2019 and I'm not saying my content has been brilliant since that, but that was when I first started taking into account the power dynamic and what influence I had on people that I was filming with."

