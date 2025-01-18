Who Is Duane "Keefe D" Davis? Sean Diddy Combs Allegedly Paid Him Millions to Kill Rapper Tupac Shakur

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been implicated in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, according to court documents referencing a secretly recorded police interview. The music mogul was reportedly mentioned 47 times in a 2009 conversation between Duane "Keefe D" Davis and Las Vegas police. Prosecutors submitted the transcript as evidence during Keefe's ongoing murder trial, alleging that Diddy offered "millions" for the killings of Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

The 55-year-old music executive has repeatedly denied any involvement in Shakur's death. He described such accusations as "completely ridiculous" and "pure fiction." Diddy is currently in federal custody in New York on unrelated charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. His legal team has dismissed the claims against him as baseless.

The allegations came to light through Keefe's interview with Detective Long, where he reportedly claimed Diddy orchestrated the plan to eliminate both Tupac and Suge Knight. Prosecutors argue that Keefe has openly admitted to participating in the crime "in nearly every forum imaginable." Keefe, who has pleaded not guilty to his charges, is accused of overseeing the Southside Crips gang responsible for the Las Vegas shooting that killed Shakur and injured Knight.

During the interview, Keefe reportedly said that Diddy declared his disdain for Knight and expressed his willingness to pay for the hit. "I'll give anything for that dude's head," Diddy allegedly said in front of witnesses. Keefe further claimed that the offer was worth "millions" and involved Eric "Zip" Martin as an intermediary for the payment. According to Keefe, Zip kept the money but was ultimately paid by Diddy at a later date.

The feud allegedly escalated after Tupac released the diss track "Hit 'Em Up," which targeted Diddy, the Notorious B.I.G., and other East Coast rappers. Keefe described Diddy's reaction to the song as furious, saying, "F**k that dude." Following the murder, Keefe claimed to have contacted Diddy several times, including a tense encounter in the parking lot of the Hollywood House of Blues. He alleged that Diddy appeared nervous and avoided direct communication, keeping his distance.

Prosecutors view the 143-page transcript of Keefe's interview as key evidence to establish his involvement in the crime. However, Keefe's defense attorney, Carl Arnold, argues that his client fabricated the allegations against Diddy to gain notoriety and financial benefits.

This new development has reignited public interest in the murder case, which has remained one of the most debated mysteries in music history. Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, and died six days later. The case has remained unsolved for nearly three decades.

Diddy, a pivotal figure in the hip-hop industry, continues to deny any role in the crime. As the legal proceedings unfold, this revelation adds another layer of complexity to one of pop culture's most infamous tragedies.