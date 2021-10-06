Who is Dr. Christopher Rake? UCLA Doctor Escorted Out of Medical Centre After Speaking at Anti-Vax Rally (VIDEO)

An unvaccinated UCLA doctor was escorted out of the medical centre following an appearance he made at an anti-vax rally in August.

Dr. Christopher Rake, an anaesthesiologist at UCLA, prompted criticism from UCLA faculty and staff after a video of him speaking at an anti-vax rally in Santa Monica in a doctor's coat went viral on social media.

'You Take the Jab or We Take Your Job'

"They want to force a vaccination or medication or treatment into my body that I don't want. So they're telling me, 'Take the jab or we take your job.' And I'm here to say no." The anti-vaxxers ate it up, hooting with excitement," Dr. Rake was heard telling the crowd.

For dramatic effect, as an aircraft flew over the rally, he held his hand up to the sky and yelled, "Wave for freedom! FREEDOM!"

'This Is What Happens When You Stand Up for Freedom'

In a new video that is now being circulated on social media, Dr. Rake is being escorted out of "for standing up for freedom." He says, "This is what happens when you stand up for freedom, when you show up to work, willing to work, despite being unvaccinated [as a doctor!] ... I'm willing to lose everything."

In the clip, he tries to film one of his masked escorts, asking for the man to identify himself, and the escort says, "Don't come near me." Watch the video below:

A Californi state mandate requires all heathcare professionals to be vaccinated.The clip of Dr. Rake's expulsion racked up hundreds of comments with netizens welcoming UCLA's decision to remove the anaesthesiologist.

"Pity that he must have skipped all of the courses in medical school on infectious diseases and vaccines," wrote one user. "Grateful for UCLA taking this stand and putting their patients first."

"Getting rid of doctors who don't believe in medical science, nothing of value was lost here," commented another.