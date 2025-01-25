Who Is Douglas Thrams? 23-year-old Indiana Man Arrested for Threatening President Trump on TikTok

Douglas Thrams, a 23-year-old man from Goshen, Indiana, was arrested this week for allegedly using TikTok to incite violence against the U.S. government and call for the death of President Donald Trump. The arrest was made following an investigation by the FBI, who said Thrams posted threatening videos on the popular social media platform.

According to court documents, the FBI's Taylor Pletz revealed that Thrams posted a video in which he openly stated that Trump needed to be killed, adding, "and this time don't ... miss." The comment appeared to reference a prior assassination attempt on the president last July in Pennsylvania. In all of the videos, Thrams was reportedly visible, audible, and identifiable.

Thrams is facing charges related to using interstate commerce to make threats, and he is currently in federal custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in South Bend, Indiana. As of now, Thrams does not have an attorney.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of ongoing tensions over TikTok's future in the United States. The app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, had been set for a ban starting Sunday, January 28, 2025. However, President Trump paused the ban for 75 days to give his new administration time to assess national security risks and explore options for a potential American buyer. TikTok's Chinese parent company now has just over two months to find a buyer or face a nationwide ban.

In a related development, TikTok began restoring its services on Sunday, following President-elect Trump's announcement that he would reinstate the app after taking office. "Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it," Trump said at a rally before his inauguration. He also mentioned that the U.S. would pursue a joint venture to preserve the app, which is used by 170 million Americans.

While TikTok resumed some services, users reported that the app was still unavailable for download in U.S. app stores on Sunday night. Despite these setbacks, TikTok continued to reassure its American users, stating, "As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S."

This comes at a time when TikTok has become a significant platform for both social interaction and political discourse. The recent arrest highlights how social media can sometimes be used to promote violence, raising concerns about how platforms like TikTok are monitored for harmful content.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and further details on Thrams' actions and motivations may be revealed during the upcoming court appearance. In the meantime, the fate of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, with both government actions and the app's popularity being closely scrutinized.