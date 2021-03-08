Who is Doria Ragland? What's Her Role in Meghan and Harry's 'Unhappy' Married Life?

Even though royal daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry aren't on great terms with Queen Elizabeth and the members of the royal family, the couple is very close to Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland, who helps her daughter take care of royal baby Archie, has been keeping a low profile ever since they got married.

During Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, Ragland was the only member from Meghan's side. Meghan's mother was seen getting emotional as she teared up when Prince Harry famously rode alongside Meghan in the car on the way to the wedding chapel. Ragland adores her daughter so much that she has the cutest name for her daughter. Reportedly, Meghan Markle's mother calls her "Flower."

Who is Doria Ragland?

Doria Ragland is none other than the mother of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Reportedly, Ragland has a very close relationship with her daughter Meghan. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex also has a good rapport with Meghan's mom. In an interview, the prince said: "Her mum's amazing!" Doria and Prince Harry had met several times before her daughter's marriage in the British royal family. They were even spotted together attending the 2016 Invictus Games.

In 2017, during an interview with a leading media agency, Meghan Markle revealed that her mother is a yoga instructor. She also went on to claim that Doria does social work specifically with the geriatric community. "For me to watch this level of lifelong sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time, my mom has always been a free spirit," the Duchess of Sussex said.

Is Prince Harry Unhappy With Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no privacy as they are often subjected to media scrutiny than nearly any other celebrities or Hollywood couple. Despite their love and chemistry, it can be observed that their relationship is somehow failing. There have been talks of the Sussexes having an unhappy married life ever since the two tied the knot.

From being called henpecked to being trapped with a nightmare, the Royal member was sensationalized by some stories that went viral. Meghan was attacked with the evil tag as stories narrated her as the evil one who "wrecked" prince Harry's friendships, and broke "his grandmother's Queen Elizabeth's heart.