Who Is "The Doll"? 23-Year-Old Sultry Colombian Hitwoman Accused of Deadly Gang Murders, Including Her Boyfriend's

A 23-year-old Colombian woman, known as "The Doll," has been arrested for her alleged role in multiple gang-related murders. Authorities say Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez was involved in orchestrating killings in Barrancabermeja, working with the notorious Los de la M gang. Local reports suggest she played a leading role in a group of hitmen terrorizing the region.

Rodriguez, nicknamed "La Muneca," reportedly lured her ex-boyfriend, Deyvy Jesus, to his death. On July 23, she invited him to resolve a money dispute, according to police. When he arrived in Piedecuesta, gunmen on a motorcycle ambushed him. Police claim Rodriguez masterminded the attack.

Her arrest has drawn widespread attention, with many noting her striking appearance during a police-led perp walk. Some have even likened her demeanor to a catwalk model, adding to the media frenzy surrounding her case.

Rodriguez's alleged accomplices were also apprehended. Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, 24, known as "Gorda Sicaria" (Fat Hitwoman), and a man identified as "Leopoldo" were arrested alongside her. Authorities confiscated weapons, including a revolver and a 9mm pistol, during the operation. Investigators are working to determine if these firearms were used in recent homicides linked to the gang.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauricio Herrera of the Magdalena Medio Police stated that the arrests mark significant progress in dismantling criminal networks in the region. "With the capture of alias La Muneca and alias Leopoldo, a period of calm has been created in the region. These arrests represent a step forward in the fight against criminal structures responsible for recent homicides," he said.

The case highlights the escalating violence in Bucaramanga and surrounding areas. According to World Population Review, the city, with a population of 1.3 million, sees a homicide every three days.

Reports also reveal that Rodriguez was expanding her criminal operations before her arrest, coordinating a group of assassins responsible for several killings. Her capture has brought some relief to a region plagued by gang violence and has sparked discussions about the influence of organized crime in rural Colombia.

Officials have not yet disclosed the formal charges against Rodriguez and her alleged accomplices. However, the case is expected to shed light on the operations of Los de la M and their role in regional violence.

The arrests, while a victory for law enforcement, underline the ongoing struggle to combat criminal organizations in Colombia. The public awaits further developments as authorities continue to investigate the gang's activities and Rodriguez's alleged involvement in their operations.

