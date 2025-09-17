Who Is Diego Pasini? The 20-Year-Old Student Now Leading Elon Musk's xAI Team

Elon Musk's AI company xAI has shocked many in the tech world by appointing a 20-year-old student to head one of its most important teams after laying off almost 500 members from its data annotation team this September. Diego Pasini leads the data annotation group responsible for prepping the datasets that train xAI's Grok chatbot.

Pasini, who graduated from high school in 2023, joined xAI just eight months ago. He is on academic leave from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was studying computer science and economics. With a résumé this short, he is now head of a department that is crucial to the performance of Grok.

His background includes attending the prestigious Pingry School in New Jersey and completing a fellowship with investment firm Contrary. His break into xAI came after winning a company hackathon in San Francisco. Musk himself even followed him on X in early September, which was a significant gesture by the billionaire for a newcomer.

Pasini's elevation was at a time of sweeping job cuts across xA. The data annotation team, which used to number about 1,500 workers, has shrunk to roughly 900. More than 100 staff were dismissed shortly after Pasini assured employees in a September 15 meeting that no further layoffs were planned.

Reports suggest that at least nine senior employees had their Slack accounts deactivated. Current employees said Pasini instituted strict performance reviews, questioning individuals about what they contributed in one-on-one meetings. Workers were also told to concentrate on high-stakes assessments that would determine their future at the company.

xAI's infrastructure is built around the data annotation team. Workers label and classify massive amounts of information, allowing Grok to interpret language more effectively. Pasini's hiring is in stark contrast with his predecessor, who had most recently been managing the Tesla Autopilot annotation team and has over a decade of experience.

Not all employees are convinced by the leadership change. Screenshots indicate that when staff asked questions about Pasini's qualifications, their access to Slack was cut off. xAI has not provided public comment about these incidents or the general restructuring plan.