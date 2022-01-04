Who did Betty White Remember in her Final Moments? Cause of Death Revealed

America's favorite actress, Betty White died on December 31, only a few weeks short of turning 100. Betty held the credit for having the longest-running career for any woman in TV spanning over eight decades. Her demise was mourned by one and all on social media and otherwise.

However, the actress' death gave rise to some controversies as well. Social media users claimed that Betty White received COVID booster shot 3 days before her death. "Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today," White allegedly said in a December 28 media interview. Fake posts containing the supposed quote went viral on social media.

Now, Betty White's manager has busted the hoax and has revealed the cause of her death. Jeff Witjas confirmed that the actress died of natural causes and told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday, January 3 that 'Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home.'

'Betty White's death should not be politicized'

Refuting the claims that Betty White received the COVID booster shot three days before her death, Witjas stressed that the actress' death should not be politicized. "People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true. She died of natural causes," he said.

Betty White remembered her late husband Allen Ludden in her final moments

Betty White's Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence,72, revealed in an interview with Page Six that the actress remembered her late husband, Allen Ludden in her final moments before she died. She noted that after hearing of Betty's demise, she texted actress Carol Burnett. Vicki further noted that Carol said she spoke to Betty's assistant who was with her when she died.

"I know, I know. I spoke to Betty's assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was 'Allen'," Carol texted Vicki.

Betty White's manager, Witjas told PEOPLE that he will miss her terribly and that she never feared death because she wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. "She believed she would be with him again," he said.