Who is Devon Archer? Trump Grants Pardon to Hunter Biden's Former Business Associate

In a major decision, US President Donald Trump has pardoned Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden. Trump announced the pardon on Tuesday, calling Archer a victim of unfair treatment in his prosecution.

"Many people wanted me to do this," Trump said before signing the pardon. "They think he was treated very unfairly. I studied the records, and he was a victim of a crime. So we're going to undo that... Congratulations, Devon."

Archer was convicted in 2018 for his role in a financial fraud case. He was involved in a scheme that defrauded a Native American tribe through the sale of fraudulent tribal bonds. He had business ties with Hunter Biden at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

A Controversial Case

Trump's advisor, William Scharf, suggested Archer's legal troubles worsened after he cooperated with congressional investigators. He provided testimony about Hunter Biden and his family's business activities.

"Devon Archer was a former business partner of the Biden family," Scharf said. "His prosecution took a different turn once he began assisting congressional investigators and acting as a witness against Hunter Biden."

Scharf argued that Archer's prosecution was politically motivated. "We believe this was an injustice, and that is why we asked for the pardon," he said.

Trump and Archer's Recent Meeting

Before the official pardon, Archer reportedly met with Trump over the weekend. The meeting took place at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia. Archer later described the conversation as "very encouraging."

The pardon is expected to spark further debate. Trump's decision adds to the ongoing political and legal battles involving figures close to the Biden family. Some critics argue the move was politically motivated. Others see it as a correction of what they believe was a biased legal process.

The case continues to draw attention, highlighting tensions over the justice system and political influence in high-profile prosecutions.