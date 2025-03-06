Former President Donald Trump honored 13-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday. DJ, who has brain and spinal cancer, was made an honorary US Secret Service officer. Secret Service Director Sean Curran presented him with a badge at Capitol Hill, making him the youngest to receive such an honor. The moment was met with applause from lawmakers.

Who Is Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel? Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Cancer Patient as Youngest US Secret Service Officer

Former President Donald Trump made a heartwarming gesture during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday, honoring 13-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel. The young boy, who has been battling a rare form of brain and spinal cancer, was named an honorary US Secret Service officer. Secret Service Director Sean Curran presented DJ with an official badge at Capitol Hill, making him the youngest person to receive such recognition. The announcement was met with loud applause from members of Congress, who stood in support of the young boy's journey.

A Dream That Defied the Odds

DJ has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. However, his life took a tragic turn in 2018 when he was diagnosed with cancer. Doctors told his family that he had only five months to live. More than six years later, DJ continues to defy the odds, proving his resilience and determination. His story has inspired people across the country, as he and his father, Theodis Daniel, travel from city to city, seeking to fulfill his dream.

Trump acknowledged DJ's incredible journey during his speech, describing his courage and dedication. "He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer. But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true. And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all," Trump said.

DJ was in attendance at the Capitol with his father, who proudly held him up as lawmakers cheered and applauded. It was a powerful and emotional moment that highlighted the strength of a young boy fighting against all odds.

Recognized by Law Enforcement Nationwide

DJ's journey has led to recognition from multiple law enforcement agencies across the country. In December 2023, he was sworn in as an honorary police officer in Jasper, Texas, where he also received the key to the city. Other cities, including Mansfield, Lake Charles, and Aurora, have honored him in similar ways. His unwavering dedication to law enforcement has touched the hearts of many.

Despite his health struggles, DJ has continued his mission with remarkable strength. He and his father have visited various police departments, sharing his dream and gaining support from officers nationwide. His story has become a symbol of hope and perseverance.

Other Honorees at Trump's Speech

During his address, Trump also honored several other individuals, recognizing their courage and tragic sacrifices. Among them was Laken Riley, a college student killed in Georgia, whose death has drawn national attention. Trump also paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, a Pennsylvania man who died while protecting his family during a mass shooting.

Slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was another name recognized during the speech. The 31-year-old officer was killed in the line of duty in Queens, New York, last month. Trump also honored 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was allegedly murdered by illegal migrants, sparking debates on border security and immigration policies.

The speech was filled with emotional moments as Trump highlighted the stories of these individuals. However, DJ Daniel's recognition stood out as one of the most touching parts of the night. His story of resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit resonated deeply with those in attendance.

A Moment to Remember

DJ's honorary Secret Service recognition marks a milestone in his journey. It serves as a reminder that dreams can be pursued, no matter the challenges. His father, Theodis Daniel, has stood by his side throughout his battle, ensuring that his son's dream of being in law enforcement continues to come true.

As DJ smiled and held his badge, it was clear that this moment was one he would never forget. His fight against cancer has not only made him a hero in the eyes of many but also a symbol of hope and inspiration.