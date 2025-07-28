Who Is Derrick Perry? Armed Marine Who Subdued Michigan Walmart Stabbing Suspect Praised for His Heroic Act

Dramatic video captures the moment a hero Walmart shopper, carrying a firearm, confronted a knife-wielding attacker just after the suspect allegedly stabbed 11 people inside a Michigan store on Saturday night.

The man, identified as ex-Marine Derrick Perry, pulled out his concealed firearm and held the knifeman, Bradford James Gille, at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene. A dramatic video posted on X shows the brave marine veteran yelling at the suspected attacker to drop his knife in the parking lot of the Traverse City superstore, located roughly 255 miles northwest of Detroit. Gille has been charged with terrorism and assault with intent to murder after stabbing 11 people.

Heroic Act

Perry is being praised for his bravery, with some people even calling for him to be considered for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "Give this man the recognition his actions deserve," one commenter said. "Good men who are armed save lives."

Perry's daughter also shared her thoughts, posting on Facebook that his courageous act was a "proud daughter moment." Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law described the former Marine as a "true hero."

In the dramatic footage, Perry is seen confronting the attacker while holding a small handgun and shouting to stop the assault. "Drop it! Throw the knife now. Throw it away!" the stand-your-ground hero says.

A group of other men stood beside Perry, including one with a Walmart shopping cart, assisting in pushing the attacker back.

The camera then pans to the entrance of the store, where one of the stabbing victims is seen lying on the floor.

The brave shoppers surround the suspect and demand that he get on the ground before the footage cuts off.

Authorities later identified the suspect on Sunday as 42-year-old Bradford James Gille.

Caught and Charged

Gille has been charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder after the terrifying stabbing rampage in Traverse City, a well-known tourist spot in Michigan. The victims range in age from 29 to 85, with six of them being over 60, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea. Fortunately, all are expected to recover.

Shea also said that Gille has a criminal history, including past arrests for drug-related offenses and vandalism.

The violent attack began just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, when the suspect began randomly stabbing shoppers inside the store.

Six victims were in critical condition and five were in serious condition. However, by Sunday, Munson Medical Center reported—via Click On Detroit—that four remained in serious condition while the other seven were in fair condition.

A witness who was shopping at Walmart with her fiancé during the incident said that several customers ran after the attacker, forcing him out of the store and restraining him in the parking lot until first responders arrived.

"It was just very panicky, very scary. I've never witnessed anything like that, and I've lived in Traverse City my whole life," Angela Helfrich told Click On Detroit.

"I was way too close. That could have been me or my family, and I feel awful for all the victims and their families."

Pete Buttigieg, the former Secretary of Transportation and a resident of Traverse City, said he and his husband Chasten were deeply disturbed by the "shaken by the awful and senseless violence" that took place at Walmart on Saturday.