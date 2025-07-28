Who Is Bradford James Gille? Michigan Walmart Knifeman Identified as Michigan Resident Who Will be Charged with Terrorism

Police have confirmed the identity of the suspect who stabbed 11 people at a Michigan Walmart as Bradford James Gille. Gille, 42, is set to be charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, according to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor. The brutal stabbing incident took place Saturday afternoon at the Walmart in Traverse City.

Authorities say Gille walked into the store during a quiet afternoon and began randomly attacking people with a folding pocket knife. He was arrested just minutes after the rampage, thanks to the quick actions of bystanders. One of the brave shoppers confronted Gille and neutralized him before he was finally arrested.

Random Attack

County prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said that investigators believe the assault was meant to "affect the entire community, to put fear in the entire community, and to change how maybe we operate on a daily basis."

Gille is currently being held at the Grand Traverse County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday or Tuesday.

A dramatic video captured the extraordinary moment when a brave citizen confronted Gille in the parking lot of the Traverse City Walmart. Amid the chaos, one of the brave men, who had lost his shoes, was seen walking barefoot as he ordered the knife-wielding attacker to drop his weapon, before the suspect was arrested.

"Get on the ground!" one of the men could be heard shouting, while another yelled, "Drop the knife! Drop it!" "Throw the knife that way! Throw it away!" the barefoot man continued to shout.

The terror unfolded around 5 p.m. when a 42-year-old man allegedly started attacking shoppers at random with a typical folding knife inside different areas of the large retail store in Traverse City — located roughly 255 miles northwest of Detroit — according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, they were random acts," Shea said during a press conference on Saturday night, noting that such violent stabbings are "very uncommon" in the city.

"Eleven [victims] is too many, but thank God it wasn't more." Six of the victims are currently in critical condition, while the remaining five are reported to be in serious condition.

Police said that the terror started near the store's checkout counter. "The whole store started screaming and running," employee Tasha Nash told Channel2 Now, adding, "There was a guy with a knife — he stabbed six people. I saw someone stabbed in the eye."

Photos shared by Channel 2 Now show the ruthless suspect being placed into a Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office vehicle following the stabbing spree.

A customer who showed up at the store shortly after the brutal attack said she was stunned by the overwhelming presence of emergency personnel at the scene.

"We were getting ready to go into Walmart as this was happening," one witness wrote on X shortly after investigators asked the public to avoid the area.

"Of course, we weren't allowed to go in. I have never seen so many police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, rescue vehicles and crime scene vehicles! They sent the employees home and told all of the customers to leave. Wow."

Bigger Danger Avoided

All 11 victims were transported to Munson Medical Center — the largest hospital in northern Michigan — where they are currently receiving treatment, Munson Healthcare stated in a Facebook post shortly before 7 p.m.

"Munson Healthcare is aware of the tragic incident that occurred earlier today at the Walmart in Traverse City," the agency said.

"Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this event, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their swift action. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients."

A spokesperson for Walmart stated that the company is actively "cooperating with law enforcement."

"I'm in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on X.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared on social media that the federal agency is helping at the scene, offering "any needed support" to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office as the investigation into the terrifying attack continues.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains active and are urging the public to stay clear of the area.