Who Is Derek Chauvin? Trump Rejects Pardon Speculation for George Floyd's Killer

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied any plans to pardon former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. The speculation arose after conservative commentator Ben Shapiro publicly urged Trump to consider granting clemency. However, Trump firmly rejected the idea when questioned by reporters, stating he had not even heard about it.

Trump's Response to Pardon Speculation

On Friday, reporters asked Trump whether he was considering a pardon for Chauvin. His response was direct and dismissive. "No, I haven't even heard about it," Trump said from the Oval Office. His statement effectively shut down rumors that he was weighing the possibility of using his presidential powers to intervene in the case.

The speculation began after Shapiro argued that Chauvin's conviction was unfair and influenced by political pressure. The controversy quickly gained traction, with some right-wing figures debating whether the former officer deserved clemency. Despite this, Trump made it clear that he was not involved in any discussions on the matter.

Chauvin's Conviction and Sentencing

Derek Chauvin, 48, is currently serving two lengthy prison sentences. In a state court, he was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death. He received a 22.5-year prison sentence as a result. Separately, in a federal case, Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights, leading to an additional 21-year sentence. His state and federal sentences are being served concurrently.

Chauvin's case remains one of the most high-profile police brutality incidents in U.S. history. On May 25, 2020, he was recorded kneeling on George Floyd's neck for over nine minutes while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe before becoming unresponsive. The viral video of the incident triggered nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

Nationwide Protests and Civil Unrest

Floyd's death sparked some of the largest protests in American history, with millions taking to the streets. While most demonstrations were peaceful, some escalated into riots, arson, and looting. In Minneapolis, protesters set fire to a police precinct. In Washington, D.C., fires broke out near the White House, including at the historic Church of the Presidents and a National Park Service building. Law enforcement clashed with protesters across several cities, leading to thousands of arrests.

Shapiro's Argument for a Pardon

Ben Shapiro, a conservative media personality, recently argued that Chauvin did not receive a fair trial. On his radio show, he claimed that the intense media coverage and public outrage made it impossible for Chauvin to have an impartial jury. He also pointed to Floyd's drug use and pre-existing heart condition as possible alternative causes of death.

"George Floyd was high on fentanyl; he had a significant pre-existing heart condition," Shapiro said. "He was saying he could not breathe before he was even out of the car."

Shapiro later wrote an open letter to Trump, claiming that Chauvin's conviction was "the defining achievement of the Woke movement." He urged the former president to step in, arguing that the justice system had failed.

Trump's Limited Authority in the Case

Even if Trump had an interest in pardoning Chauvin, his authority in this case is limited. As a former president, he does not have the power to issue pardons. Even if he were to return to office in the future, his ability to free Chauvin would only apply to federal charges. This means Chauvin would still have to serve his 22.5-year state sentence for murder.

Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes. Since Chauvin was convicted at the state level in Minnesota, only state authorities—such as the governor—would have the power to grant him clemency.

Backlash Within Conservative Circles

Shapiro's call for a pardon has sparked mixed reactions, even among conservative figures. Rob Smith, a black conservative commentator associated with Turning Point USA, strongly opposed the idea.

"It is absolutely destructive. It makes no sense," Smith said. "Why did Ben Shapiro want to start this conversation right now? Who does this benefit? It doesn't benefit Trump, it doesn't benefit America, it doesn't benefit race relations, it doesn't benefit anything."

Other conservatives have echoed similar concerns, arguing that reopening the Chauvin case could reignite racial tensions and fuel further unrest. Some worry that discussing a potential pardon for Chauvin could become a political liability for Trump.

A Divisive Issue with Uncertain Outcomes

The idea of a pardon for Chauvin remains highly controversial. While some believe he was treated unfairly, others argue that his conviction was a necessary step toward justice and police accountability. Any attempt to pardon him could trigger new protests and inflame political divisions.

For now, Trump's response suggests that he has no interest in revisiting the case. His firm denial indicates that Chauvin will likely remain in prison for the foreseeable future.